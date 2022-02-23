Carroll boys end 10-game skid

A 10-game losing streak was enough for Carroll's boys basketball team. The Chargers put and end to that skid and earned just their second win of the season by stunning Huntington North 48-45 on Tuesday night.

The Chargers (2-19) showed signs over the weekend that a win was perhaps on the horizon, taking Indianapolis North Central to overtime before falling by a point.

The visiting Vikings (14-8) took a six-point halftime lead before Carroll outscored them 22-11 in the third quarter.

NEW HAVEN 77, BISHOP LUERS 71: In New Haven, Jakar Williams joined the career 1,000-point club on a night where Bulldogs team manager Connor Cannon suited up and scored. New Haven (11-11) pulled back to .500 on the season, while Bishop Luers (4-17) lost its fourth in a row.

BISHOP DWENGER 52, BELLMONT 41: At Dwenger, Sam Campbell and Owen Shively both scored 15 points as the Saints (12-9) knocked off the Braves for the 18th straight time in the series despite a game-high 23 from Jack Scheumann. Bellmont (11-10) last defeated Dwenger in the sectional semifinals on March 4, 2005.

EAST NOBLE 58, ANGOLA 45: In Angola, Chris Hood finished with 20 points for the Knights (10-12). Spencer Denton scored 18 for East Noble, as did Dylan Oberlin for Angola (6-15), which has lost eight straight, its longest slide since falling in nine consecutive games in the 2013-14 season.

WARSAW 56, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 40: In Mentone, the Tigers trailed 31-25 at halftime before holding the Vikings to two points in the third quarter. Warsaw (15-7) earned its seventh straight win in the series as Judah Sikfumwe led three double-digit scorers for the Tigers with 15.

WEST NOBLE 53, GOSHEN 34: In Ligonier, the Chargers held Redhawks standout senior Drew Hogan to just two points. Austin Cripe led West Noble (13-8) with 18 points. Teammate Bradyn Barth added 14.

WAYNE 65, SOUTH ADAMS 38: In Berne, HJ Dillard scored 14, Chase Barnes grabbed 14 rebounds, and the Generals (3-17) halted a four-game skid. The Starfires (5-16) trailed 34-17 at the break.

DEKALB 65, HERITAGE 45: In Monroeville, the Barons led just 29-26 at halftime before winning the third quarter 24-10. With the victory, DeKalb (10-11) reached double digits in wins for the first ime in four seasons and just its second since 2014-15. The Patriots (4-17) extended their slide to six games.

FREMONT 55, WESTVIEW 44: In Fremont, Logan Brace's dominant performance – 27 points on 13-of-14 shooting and 15 rebounds – lifted the Eagles (13-8, 7-4 Northeast Corner Conference).