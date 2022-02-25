Former Mr. Basketball Mike McCoy dies

Mike McCoy, Fort Wayne’s first Mr. Basketball and the first 7-footer to play Indiana high school basketball passed away Feb. 15 in Battle Creek, Michigan. The former South Side great was 81.

South Side finished 28-2 and was ranked No. 1 for most of the 1957-58 season with McCoy leading the way with 17 points and 14 rebounds per game. The Archers also won the city title when four of the five Fort Wayne teams were ranked among the state's top 15, The only games the Archers lost were 61-58 to Muncie Central in a holiday tournament and 56-53 to Michigan City in overtime. The highlights were winning three fantastic games at Memorial Coliseum against arch-rival Central, including a sectional game that went to overtime before 9,418 fans in a morning semifinal game.

In the state championship game, the Archers beat Crawfordsville 63-34. It was the second-greatest margin in state finals history as McCoy had 24 points and 20 rebounds. Team members that season included Rich Miller, Carl Stavreti, Mike McCoy, Tom Bolyard, Dan Howe, Jim Vachon, Larry Miller, Bill Meyers, Mike Simmons, Teddy Lebrecht, Ken Howe and Nick DeMetre.

McCoy started his college career at Northwestern, but eventually transferred to Miami of Florida. He led the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding three years in a row, scoring 1,231 points and grabbing 857 rebounds. During his junior and season seasons, he averaged 19.1 points and 12.6 rebounds to earn honorable mention all-American status. McCoy helped Miami make its first two postseason appearances, making the NIT in 1961 and the NCAA Tournament in 1963.

McCoy was taken by the Detroit Pistons with the 21st pick of the 1963 NBA draft and played for a season before going to work for Goodyear. He was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998. and the Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

He is survived by his wife Helen, children Deb and Bill and four grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. today at Betzler Life Story Funeral Home in Kalamazoo.