Eastside wins first outright NECC title since 1983

Eastside's boys basketball team accomplished two goals Friday – avenging losses to Churubusco to end the regular season and postseason last year. By nature of the Blazers' 72-49 victory over the Eagles, Eastside (23-1, 11-0 Northeast Corner Conference) also completed a sweep of its conference slate and secured the regular-season title.

The Class 2A No. 2 Blazers led 31-23 at halftime, then pulled away to finish off Churubusco (3-19, 2-9) and claim their first outright NECC regular-season title since 1983. In the victory, Gabe Trevino surpassed Craig Lake to become Eastside's all-time leading scorer.

SNIDER 80, MARION 79, OT: In Marion, the Panthers scored five points in the final eight seconds to force overtime, and Tyrese Brown's putback basket with seconds remaining in overtime lifted Snider (15-7).

WARSAW 62, CARROLL 50: At Carroll, Judah Sikfumwe and Jaxson Gould both scored 20 for the Tigers (16-7), while Andrew Smith shot 8 of 10 from the floor to lead the Chargers (2-20) with 16.

COLUMBIA CITY 66, CONCORDIA 58: In Columbia City, the Eagles (17-5) outscored the Cadets (11-11) 13-5 after ending regulation tied at 53. Columbia City, 8-1 in its last nine, closed the regular season on a five-game win streak.

WHITKO 51, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 48: In South Whitley, Kyler Krull knocked down five 3s en route to a team-high 19 points for the Wildcats (9-13). Seth Martin topped the Cougars (13-10) with 22.

BELLMONT 41, JAY COUNTY 40: In Decatur, Jack Scheumann drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to help the Braves (12-10) surprise the 19-win Patriots. Scheumann's 14 points proved tops for Bellmont.

WOODLAN 53, LEO 50: In Leo-Cedarville, Braden Smith corralled a loose ball out of a scramble, heaving a 3-pointer from near midcourt just before the final horn to propel the Warriors (15-8) past the Class 3A No. 4 Lions (16-5), despite 23 points from Jackson McGee. Joe Reidy's double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) aided the Woodlan effort.

WAWASEE 42, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 26: In Syracuse, the Warriors (8-14) held the Vikings to just 11 second-half points, getting 12 from Myles Everingham and 11 from Keaton Dukes.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 48, SOUTH SIDE 44: At Blackhawk, the Class 2A No. 5 Braves improved to 19-4, knocking off the Class 4A Archers (12-10) despite tying their season-low offensive output.

EASTBROOK 66, SOUTH ADAMS 57: In Marion, Trey Schoch's 41-point night wasn't enough for the Starfires (5-17).

FREMONT 38, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 35, OT: In Fremont, Ethan Bontrager's 3-pointer with about 20 seconds remaining forced overtime, then Bontrager's triple at the buzzer lifted the Eagles (14-8) to victory.