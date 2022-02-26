Loyer's 36 adds up to victory

Before Friday night's game, Homestead senior Fletcher Loyer was recognized for joining the 2,000-points club this month against New Haven.

He added 36 more to the running count as the Spartans (19-5) beat Norwell 70-57 in the final regular season game for both teams. He scored all 17 of Homestead's points in the third quarter, hitting big shot after big shot as the Knights (19-4) tried to mount a second-half comeback.

Each time Norwell cut Homestead's 33-19 halftime lead to six points, Loyer went on a five-point, one-man run to stretch the Spartans' lead back to double digits. Homestead led 50-39 going into the fourth quarter and went on to its ninth win in a row.

“It makes me look like I know what I'm doing. And I've said that all along, you need players. We do have players,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said. “I like this team. It's going to be a challenge, like it is every year, but I like where our ball club is. We're playing some pretty good basketball right now.”

Homestead's Kyron Kaopuiki got in on the action in the fourth quarter, hitting three shots in a row as the Spartans stretched the lead to as much as 17 points. He finished with 11 points, while Grant Leeper scored 10.

It took some time before shots started falling for either team, and Homestead led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter. Although Norwell's shooting, usually a team strength, started to heat up in the second quarter as Lleyton Bailey hit two 3-pointers from well behind the line, the Knights were also called for eight fouls. Homestead took full advantage at the foul line, hitting 14 of 15 free throws to take a 14-point halftime lead.

“I liked the way we defended at a high level tonight,” Johnson said. “We made it tough, they made some tough shots. They're a very good team. The only thing you can do is tip your hat. But I thought defensively, we were pretty dominant and we ran them off the 3-point line, which is what we wanted to do.”

Although Norwell's Luke McBride got off to a slow start, he finished with a team-high 20 points. Bailey finished with 19.

Although Homestead had built enough of a lead in the fourth quarter to substitute out the seniors and give them one final recognition by the home crowd, Norwell's Ashton Federspiel hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to give the visiting crowd a reason to cheer.

The game will likely be the last basketball contest on the current home floor, as construction continues on a large addition to the Homestead building.

“A win is a win, whether it be senior night, whether it's the first game of the year, you want to win every possible game that you can,” Johnson said. “But senior night, possibly the last game in this gym; ... I've had a lot of good memories, 23 years being here, being the head coach at this school. A lot of good memories and a lot of good players.”

