No. 3 Spartans cruise to another sectional crown

Homestead gymnastics won its fourth straight sectional title at Concordia on Saturday afternoon.

Spartans junior Gina Zirille swept all four events to claim the all-around title – something she has done in all three of her sectional appearances.

From the outside, it might seem like winning has become routine for No. 3 Homestead. But the Spartans insist it doesn't feel that way. In fact, coach Jodi Hardwick was more emotional this time than at last year's sectional, when the championship lineup didn't include any seniors.

“This group of seniors that I have, when they were freshmen, they were so good and they had so much potential, and I could see that,” Hardwick said, of the group that includes Jillian Wohlwend, who finished third in the all-around with 36.225 points, Caroline Ferguson and Ashley Carr. “I feel like they've trusted me to be their coach, and I was able to pull out of them things they never even knew they could do.”

Homestead won the team competition with a score of 110.625, 0.10 better than their winning score from last year and about 1.5 points off the school record the Spartans have been chasing. Bishop Dwenger finished second for the third year in a row, scoring 105.900, and Carroll was third at 105.355 to advance to next week's regional championship at Huntington North. Northrop was fourth at 102.775 and will not move on.

Zirille won the vault with a score of 9.650, bars at 9.550, beam at 9.475 and floor at 9.675. Her all-around score of 38.350 was 1.4 points better than Isabella Hoogland of Carroll.

But for Zirille, it wasn't a perfect performance. She took an extra cast on her bar routine, costing her 0.300 point and preventing her from scoring 9.850, which would've been a school record. She has already tied the school record of 9.775, but she told Hardwick she wouldn't leave high school without claiming it outright.

“I'm just really determined to work. That's one of my goals, breaking it. I just think it would be a really good milestone,” Zirille said.

Hoogland took second on the vault with a score of 9.250 and third on the beam at 9.300, just behind Wohlwend, who scored 9.325.

“I've been trying to keep everything tighter and straighter, because that's really what it comes down to, there's tenths that can be deducted with every mispointed toe you have,” Hoogland said.

Bishop Dwenger's Ava Reed was fourth in the all-around with 36.200 after placing second on the floor and bars. Northrop senior Asharia Winston was fifth at 35.375, and Huntington North's Emma Wilson (35.100) took the final all-around spot for regionals and will compete in her home gym next week.

WAWASEE SECTIONAL: Angola claimed its fourth sectional title and third straight with a score of 105.500. DeKalb was second at 100.750, and Plymouth was third to advance to the Huntington North Regional. Angola senior Ashtyn Evans defended her all-around title with a score of 36.250 and won the bars and vault. Eastside's Brielle Carter advanced by finishing second in the all-around at 35.400. She also had the top score on the floor at 9.275. East Noble's Ally Blackburn advanced by winning the beam with a score of 8.825. Her teammate Audrey Beiswanger advanced in two events after finishing second on the floor and third on the beam.

