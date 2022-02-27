School record helps fuel Chargers into 5th place

INDIANAPOLIS – A record, held by a Carroll legend, that had stood for more than a decade fell Saturday at the Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Chargers junior Owen Dankert raced to a fifth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle in four minutes, 31.71 seconds to break a school mark originally set by Sam Trahin during his run as a four-time school MVP in the late 2000s.

“It’s pretty exciting to know I’m the fastest to ever go through the program,” Dankert said. “Knowing I broke a record of (Trahin)’s, that’s really something and really good to have under my belt.”

Dankert’s record was part of a fifth-place overall finish for Carroll. The Chargers placed in the top 10 for the eighth time in nine years and in the top five for the fourth time in that span. They totaled 147 points while fourth-place Chesterton finished with 148.

Carmel won its eighth straight state championship with 381 points. Zionsville was second with 247 and Fishers was third at 208.

Carroll coach John Gibson was impressed with the performance from a small contingent of just six swimmers. The Chargers rebounded from an 11th-place finish in 2021 that was their lowest since 2013.

“As a coach, it’s just getting to see them realize what their hard work has done and how that’s paid off,” said Gibson, who made sure to praise his assistant coaches for their work this season. “We have one of the fastest state meets in the country, so to do well in this meet, they need to really take pride in that. ... I’m very proud to see them achieve some of their goals.”

Dankert added a 10th-place finish in the 200 freestyle to his day, finishing just .02 second out of ninth in 1:41.56. He raced the event just minutes after helping the Chargers’ 200 medley relay team take fourth in 1:33.51.

“I had to go from getting out of the pool, even though I was only the third (leg) of the relay, I just went straight to the (other) pool to get ready for my next event,” Dankert said. “It’s pretty challenging, honestly, just knowing you’re going to be really tired. ... But just being able to make it through, it’s rewarding in the end.”

Fellow Carroll junior Adam McCurdy joined Dankert in placing in the top 10 in two events, taking fourth in the 200 individual medley in 1:49.13 – nearly a full second off his qualifying time – and seventh in the 100 butterfly in 49.93.

McCurdy also raced a leg with the 200 free relay team that took sixth in 1:25.90.

“It was great, I really had some breakthrough swims and the first time on the podium is always nice,” McCurdy said. “It was just really fun to be out in front of everyone out here.”

Carroll sophomore Evan Bushong took seventh in the 100 backstroke in 50.95 and also raced in the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay. Seniors Chandler Marsh and Josh Lee each swam a leg in those relays, as well. Marsh placed 13th in the 50 free at 21.50 while Lee was 16th in the 100 breaststroke in 58.64. In the breaststroke, Warsaw’s Ian Wihebrink finished 13th in 58.47.

Homestead sophomore Owen Lindsay was 13th in the 100 butterfly in 50.61 and 15th in the 200 individual medley in 1:55.94. Teammate Brendan Waite was 12th in the diving competition with a total of 406.20.

Norwell’s Broderick Page was one spot behind Lindsay in the 100 butterfly, finishing 14th at 50.92.

The battle between Carroll and Chesterton for fourth place was not decided until the final event: the 400 free relay. Dankert, McCurdy, Bushong and Marsh finished sixth in 3:09.58, but Chesterton took third in the event to nip the Chargers.

Still, Gibson was pleased with a team that should have even better days ahead of it.

“We’re still pretty young, only two seniors,” Gibson said. “So there’s a lot to look forward I think for the next year or two. They came together really well.”

