Breaking down all the sites

Fort Wayne made a splash in the boys basketball tournament last year, as Blackhawk Christian won the Class 2A final to claim the program's second state title and Leo took a dramatic path through the Class 3A bracket before falling in the title game.

The 2022 title chase begins with sectional tournaments this week, with first-round games starting today and Wednesday. Here's what to watch for at the sectional tournaments, none of which will be played in Allen County this year.

Class 4A

DeKalb

Participating teams: Carroll (2-20), DeKalb (10-12), East Noble (10-12), North Side (10-10), Northrop (12-10), Snider (15-7)

Favorite: Snider, the SAC runner-up, was 4-1 against the sectional field in the regular season and 12-4 against Class 4A teams. No other team in the sectional was better than 5-7 against the biggest schools in the state, and wins over Homestead, Blackhawk Christian and South Side are reminders of what the Panthers are capable of.

Contenders: Northrop, North Side

Key matchup: The Panthers' loss to a sectional opponent was an 81-60 stumble against North Side in the SAC opener in December. The two will face off again tonight.

Huntington North

Participating teams: Columbia City (17-5), South Side (12-10), Wayne (4-17), Homestead (19-5), Huntington North (14-9), New Haven (11-12)

Favorite: Homestead is ranked No. 3 in the state in the final IBCA poll and has won nine straight games since falling to Snider on Jan. 14. The Spartans defeated all five of their sectional opponents this season.

Contenders: South Side, Columbia City

Key matchup: South Side and Columbia City will meet for the first time this season in the first round today. Both have a few signature wins and have already beaten Wayne this season, so the winner has a great shot to meet at Homestead in the final.

Elkhart

Participating teams: Concord (11-10), Elkhart (6-16), Goshen (13-9), Northridge (13-10), Penn (20-2), Warsaw (16-10)

Favorite: Penn, ranked ninth in the final IBCA boys poll

Contenders: Warsaw, Northridge and Goshen

Key matchup: Two-loss Penn is the heavy favorite to move on to the Michigan City Regional, but Warsaw is on a five-game win streak and has come up big at times this season, beating IBCA No. 8 Valparaiso and losing to No. 1 Chesterton by just eight points. The Tigers, who are scheduled to play Penn in the first round, lost to the Kingsmen 71-59 during the regular season in January.

Class 3A

Garrett

Participating teams: Angola (7-15) , Bishop Dwenger (12-9), Bishop Luers (5-17), Concordia (11-11), Garrett (5-17), Leo (16-5), Woodlan (15-8)

Favorite: Class 3A No. 4 Leo stumbled a bit toward the end of the regular season – including a buzzer-beater loss to Woodlan in the season finale. But the Lions lost the same two games to close out the 2021 regular season.

Contenders: Bishop Dwenger, Concordia

Key matchup: The Warriors and Saints each have at least 12 wins, a five-game win streak to their names and a couple head-turning results this season. The two will face off in the first round Wednesday.

Norwell

Participating teams: Bellmont (12-10), Eastern (8-12), Heritage (5-17), Mississinewa (9-13), Norwell (19-4), Oak Hill (17-5)

Favorite: A young Norwell team came out on top in a crowded NE8 race and is ranked No. 6 in the AP Class 3A poll. Since Nov. 30, the Knights have lost only to IBCA No. 1 Chesterton, IBCA No. 3 Homestead and AP Class 3A No. 4 Leo.

Contender: Oak Hill

Key matchup: Bellmont went 1-6 in NE8 play this season but won four the final five games of the regular season. A win over Mississinewa in the first round could keep that momentum going.

Wawasee

Participating teams: Lakeland (5-17), NorthWood (22-2), Tippecanoe Valley (13-9), Wawasee (8-14), West Noble (14-8)

Favorite: Class 3A No. 5 NorthWood was 4-0 against the sectional field

Contenders: Wawasee, West Noble

Key matchup: West Noble will play Tippecanoe Valley in the first round today, and the winner will move on to NorthWood in the semifinal.

Class 2A

Westview

Participating teams: Bremen (12-10), Central Noble (22-2), Churubusco (3-19), Eastside (23-1), Fairfield (14-8), Prairie Heights (13-8), Westview (7-15)

Favorites: Central Noble and Eastside battled for control of the NECC all season. The Class 2A No. 3 Cougars won the NECC Tournament title game by 18 points, only for the No. 2 Blazers to turn around and beat Central Noble 42-34 a week later, setting up Eastside to take the regular-season crown. Central Noble's leading scorer Connor Essegian hurt his ankle during the second meeting, and his limited contributions (and Eastside's superior rebounding) cost the Cougars. If both teams make it to the sectional final Saturday, the squad that has learned the most from the previous two meetings will be the one that gets to continue a historic season.

Bluffton

Participating teams: Adams Central (14-7), Bluffton (4-18), Blackhawk Christian (19-4), Canterbury (8-14), Manchester (10-12), South Adams (5-17), Wabash (14-8), Whitko (9-13)

Favorite: Blackhawk Christian has the longest current state tournament winning streak at 17 games, and this year's regular-season record suggests the Class 2A No. 5 Braves have what it takes to keep that streak alive, at least for another week. Blackhawk Christian is averaging 67.87 points, 17th most in the state and third in 2A – and the Braves have done it largely against local 3A and 4A teams and at elite small-school tournaments.

Key matchup: Adams Central and Wabash will meet in the first round on the opposite side of the bracket from Blackhawk Christian. Although the Braves faced few sectional opponents, Wabash was 5-0 against sectional opponents, and the Flying Jets were 4-1.

Class A

Fremont

Participating teams: Bethany Christian (11-12), Elkhart Christian Academy (12-10), Fremont (14-8), Hamilton (0-21), Lakewood Park Christian (4-18)

Favorite: Fremont was 3-0 against sectional opponents so far this season, including an 80-20 win over first-round opponent Hamilton.

Contender: Elkhart Christian

Key matchup: If Fremont wins its first-round game, the Eagles move on to the semifinals against Bethany Christian – who they beat 38-35 in overtime in the regular season finale.

Southern Wells

Participating teams: Lakeland Christian Academy (13-10), North Miami (9-13), Northfield (5-17), Smith Academy (5-16), Southern Wells (4-16), Southwood (11-1)

Favorite: Southwood

Contenders: Lakeland Christian, North Miami

