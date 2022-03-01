Close-knit Norwell has turned the corner

OSSIAN – When Norwell clinched sole possession of the NE8 conference title, it was idle. But Knights junior Brody Bolyn was in the Columbia City stands enjoying the moment.

Norwell had finished its slate of conference games with a 6-1 record, guaranteeing a share of title, and the Knights (19-4, 6-1 NE8) captured it outright when Leo lost at Columbia City, 59-55, on Feb. 12.

“I actually went to the game, and it was crazy. It was one of the best high school basketball experiences, as fan, that I had ever been to,” said Bolyn, whose Knights had fallen to Leo a month earlier. “They battled it out, and once the thought made it through my head, 'Oh my gosh, we're outright champions,' it was awesome.

“After we lost to Leo, we were a little discouraged. We didn't know if we were going to have another chance. And then becoming outright champs, it was a really cool experience.”

These Knights – who have seven juniors, three sophomores and zero seniors – have grown up quickly since last year, when the team finished 10-14. Although Norwell won the final three conference games of the 2020-2021 season and reached the Mississinewa Sectional final, suggesting that better days were to come, the Class 3A No. 6 Knights kicked it up a notch this season. Aside from a loss to Mississinewa in the season opener, Norwell has only lost to overall No. 1 Chesterton, 43-39, in the Noblesville Tournament final, 62-55 to Class 3A No. 4 Leo and 70-57 to Class 4A No. 3 Homestead in the season finale.

“We thought we had the opportunity to be pretty good. Last year we played six sophomores, and as the season progressed, even though our record was under .500, we became much more competitive against good teams,” Norwell coach Mike McBride said. “And then in the sectional, we were in the championship game, led most of the game and then just were unable to close it out, and I think that led to a certain drive in the off-season.”

Norwell is averaging 60.1 points per game and put up a season-high 85 points on Heritage, who the Knights face for the second time this season at 6 p.m. today in the first round of Norwell's home sectional.

“I think it has a lot to do with moving the ball, just keep it moving every possession so we can get the best possible shot we can find,” junior Luke McBride said. “And just having confidence, I think, is the other big key. When you're confident, you're going to shoot the ball a lot better.

“I think we've done a great job of that throughout the year.”

The Knights have had to support each other after Clete Bailey, the father of junior Lleyton Bailey and sophomore Cohen, died in late January.

Bailey, who had been suffering from cancer, was a youth baseball and basketball coach and had instructed most members of the team from the ages of 8 to 12.

“Their dad is a tough person, and he raised those boys, Lleyton and Cohen, to be tough kids, and that's what they are,” Mike McBride said after Norwell's win over Huntington North on Feb. 11, where Lleyton scored 22 points. “They're playing for him, and for our team. And it shows.

“I'm incredibly proud of them, and I know their dad is incredibly proud of them.”

Bolyn said he remembers the elder Bailey teaching his youth teams to be humble and play hard while remaining confident that they could compete with players from all over.

“We have great teammates, and a great community behind us,” Lleyton Bailey when discussing how he and his brother have been coping with the loss of their father. “It shows how much he did for this community.”

