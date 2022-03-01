Complete effort helps Archers stun Eagles

South Side showed flashes of prowess on both ends of the court at times throughout the regular season. On Tuesday, the Archers shined on both offense and defense, stunning Columbia City, 78-39, to advance in the Huntington North Sectional.

Four players finished in double figures for South Side (13-10), with Derek Ruch and Ashton Johnson both scoring 18. Lamontrelle Manning and Jerry Thomas both added 10 in South Side’s largest victory margin since a 47-point victory over Indianapolis Northwest on Dec. 16, 2017.

Mason Baker led the Eagles (17-6) with 19.

Class 4A

HOMESTEAD 56, HUNTINGTON NORTH 43: In Huntington, the Class 4A No. 4 Spartans (20-5) rode 26 points from Fletcher Loyer to knock off the host Vikings (14-10) in the Huntington North Sectional opener.

PENN 67, WARSAW 56: In Elkhart, Jaxson Gould finished with 21 points for the Tigers (16-8) but it wasn’t enough to stop Class 4A’s sixth-ranked Kingsmen from improving to 21-2 and advancing in the Elkhart Sectional.

Class 3A

TIPPECANOE VALLEY 60, WEST NOBLE 55: In Syracuse, the Vikings overcame a 30-point night from Austin Cripe to win the lone Wawasee Sectional quarterfinal. The Chargers finished 14-9.

LEO 48, ANGOLA 15: In Garrett, the Class 3A No. 8 Lions took a 25-2 halftime lead in their Garrett Sectional opener. Now 17-5, Leo will face Bishop Luers in the first semifinal on Friday.

NORWELL 72, HERITAGE 54: In Ossian, the host Knights won their 20th game thanks to 16 points from Luke McBride and 14 from Luke Graft. Norwell (20-4) faces 8-12 Eastern on Friday; Heritage closed out the year 5-18.

BELLMONT 54, MISSISSINEWA 43: In Ossian, Jack Scheumann scored 21 as the Braves (13-10) advanced to semifinal play in the Norwell Sectional.

Class 2A

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 70, MANCHESTER 39: In Bluffton, the Braves pulled away after a slow start to earn their fifth straight 20-win season and extend their state-best postseason win streak to 18 games. Gage Sefton scored 19 for Blackhawk (20-4).

WHITKO 49, SOUTH ADAMS 36: In Bluffton, Colin Ziebarth scored 16 as the Wildcats (10-13) knocked off the Starfires (5-18) in the second contest at the Bluffton Sectional. South Adams led 16-14 at halftime.

CENTRAL NOBLE 71, CHURUBUSCO 55: In Topeka, Ryan Schroeder scored a team-high 21 points as the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars knocked off their rivals. Connor Essegian added 15 points for Central Noble (23-2), pulling within 22 points of James Blackmon Jr. for 14th place on the Indiana prep career scoring list.

Class A

FREMONT 88, HAMILTON 22: In Fremont, the Eagles (15-8) saw all 12 players score in advancing past the Marines (0-22) in the Fremont Sectional. Ryan Cool scored 12 for Hamilton.

LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 58, SMITH ACADEMY 47: In Poneto, Seth Martin scored 15 points as the Cougars (14-10) advanced in the Southern Wells Sectional, extending their overall win streak against the Fighting 54th (5-17) to seven games.