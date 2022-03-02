Archers obliterate Eagles in opener

South Side's basketball team shined on both ends of the court Tuesday, stunning Columbia City, 78-39, to advance in the Huntington North Sectional.

Four players finished in double figures for South Side (13-10), with Derek Ruch and Ashton Johnson both scoring 18. Lamontrelle Manning and Jerry Thomas both added 10 in South Side's largest victory margin since a 47-point win over Indianapolis Northwest on Dec. 16, 2017.

Mason Baker led the Eagles (17-6) with 19.

Class 4A

HOMESTEAD 56, HUNTINGTON NORTH 43: In Huntington, the Class 4A No. 4 Spartans (20-5) rode 26 points from Fletcher Loyer to knock off the host Vikings (14-10) in the Huntington North Sectional opener.

PENN 67, WARSAW 56: In Elkhart, Jaxson Gould finished with 21 points for the Tigers (16-8) but it wasn't enough to stop Class 4A's sixth-ranked Kingsmen from improving to 21-2 and advancing in the Elkhart Sectional.

Class 3A

TIPPECANOE VALLEY 60, WEST NOBLE 55: In Syracuse, the Vikings overcame a 30-point night from Austin Cripe to win the lone Wawasee Sectional quarterfinal. The Chargers finished 14-9.

LEO 48, ANGOLA 15: In Garrett, the Class 3A No. 8 Lions improved to 17-5 in their Garrett Sectional opener. They face Bishop Luers in the semifinals Friday.

NORWELL 72, HERITAGE 54: In Ossian, the host Knights won their 20th game thanks to 16 points from Luke McBride and 14 from Luke Graft. Norwell (20-4) faces 8-12 Eastern on Friday.

BELLMONT 54, MISSISSINEWA 43: In Ossian, Jack Scheumann scored 21 as the Braves (13-10) advanced to semifinal play in the Norwell Sectional.

Class 2A

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 70, MANCHESTER 39: In Bluffton, the Braves (20-4) notched their fifth straight 20-win season and extended their state-best postseason win streak to 18.

WHITKO 49, SOUTH ADAMS 36: In Bluffton, Colin Ziebarth scored 16 as the Wildcats (10-13) knocked off the Starfires (5-18) at the Bluffton Sectional.

CENTRAL NOBLE 71, CHURUBUSCO 55: In Topeka, Ryan Schroeder scored a team-high 21 as the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars beat their rivals. Connor Essegian added 15 for Central Noble (23-2).

Class A

FREMONT 88, HAMILTON 22: In Fremont, all 12 players scored for the Eagles (15-8) who eliminated the Marines (0-22) from the Fremont Sectional. Ryan Cool scored 12 for Hamilton.

LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 58, SMITH ACADEMY 47: In Poneto, Seth Martin scored 15 as the Cougars (14-10) advanced in the Southern Wells Sectional by beating the Fighting 54th (5-17).