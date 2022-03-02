Panthers outlast Legends to advance

WATERLOO – March Madness arrived in a hurry on the first night of the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional on Tuesday night.

The tournament opener featured two ties and six lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, and North Side had several chances to retake the lead in the final moments of the game, but Snider survived with a 60-59 win.

After Snider's Karson Jenkins hit two free throws to give the Panthers (16-7) a one-point lead with 15.8 seconds left, North Side's Ryan Collins grabbed a loose ball and launched a 3-point attempt from the corner, but it was just off target. Snider swatted the rebound out of bounds, so the Legends inbounded the ball to Brauntae Johnson, who was fouled under the basket.

Johnson missed both free throws with 1.8 seconds to play, and Snider's Tyrese Brown emerged with the rebound to send his Panthers through to Friday's semifinal, where they will face DeKalb (10-12).

“When I saw it come off the rim and I saw Tyrese get that rebound, I was just really relieved. Happy we won the game, happy they couldn't capitalize on the call,” Jenkins said. “Happy to keep going into March.”

Snider's win flipped the tables on the Legends (10-11), who beat the Panthers 81-60 when the teams met in December. It was also Snider's second straight win by one point and third game out of the last four that have been decided by one possession.

Jenkins led all scorers with 26 points, 22 of which were scored in the first half. Jenkins and his teammate Aidan Lambert closed out the first half with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Snider a 33-23 lead, which proved to be a crucial cushion. The Legends started heating up in the third quarter, at one point going on a 17-0 run that gave them a 42-37 lead, although the Panthers responded with a 10-1 run and retook the lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“I think we just have to be a lot more patient and a lot more aware. I thought we were way too rushed, I thought we were forcing things that weren't always there,” Snider coach Jeremy Rauch said. “So we'll go back to the tape and we'll look at that type of stuff. But we get that opportunity, so I'm proud of that.”

Johnson finished with 16 points for the Legends, and Jordan Green and Ryan Collins each scored 14.

In the second game, Jalen Jackson dropped 37 points – including 22 in the fourth quarter alone – to lead Northrop (13-10) past East Noble (10-13) 83-72.

East Noble's 6-foot-9 center Chris Hood finished with 33 points.

Jackson finished with 16 rebounds and four assists, Dalman Alexander had 12 points, Roosevelt Norfleet 11, and Jayden Schmenk 10.

Keegan Fosters and Owen Richie each added nine points for East Noble.

Northrop moves on to face Carroll (2-20) on Friday.

