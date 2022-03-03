Saints keep it close before Warriors prevail in OT

GARRETT – The Woodlan boys never led by more than five points in their 65-63 overtime win over Bishop Dwenger in the first round of the Class 3A Garrett Basketball Sectional on Wednesday.

Even that narrow edge, which the Warriors (16-8) built with about 90 seconds left in overtime, was almost erased by the Saints (12-10), who had an opportunity trailing by two points with the ball and 9.2 seconds remaining.

But Bishop Dwenger's last-ditch shot was off-target, and that was enough to send Woodlan to Friday's semifinal against Concordia (12-11).

“It's good to come out on the winning end of that, obviously,” Woodlan coach John Baker said. “We know that when it comes to tournament play and you're playing a good SAC team, you know it's going to be tough going into it.

“And it definitely lived up to that.”

With 1:20 to play in the fourth quarter, Owen Shively hit one of his four 3-pointers to tie the game at 53. Woodlan held the ball for much of the remaining time hoping to guarantee themselves the winning shot, but Joe Reidy's attempted game-winner missed the mark, and by the time Reidy wrestled back the ball time had already expired.

Woodlan's Alex Miller kicked off overtime with an old-fashioned three-point play, and, despite a couple clutch shots by the Saints, the Warriors never relinquised the lead again. The Saints' last basket, however, gave Woodlan reason to worry.

Down by four with 10.8 seconds to go, Beau Jacquay hit a shot and was fouled. He missed the free throw, and while scrambling for the rebound the Warriors stepped out of bounds while in possession of the ball.

Unfortunately for the Saints, they wouldn't hit another clutch shot. Henry O'Keefe attempted a 3-pointer from the corner with Braden Smith's hand in his face, and it came down closer to Reidy's outstretched hands than the basket.

“Don't let them get an open shot, rebound the ball,” Reidy said when asked what he and his teammates were focused on in that moment. “I'm really happy about that. I had some buddies on the other team, and to play against them again, to win that game means a lot to me and my family and also my teammates.”

Reidy led the Warriors with 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Miller scored 14 and Smith 11. The team went 23-25 from the foul line.

Jacquay led the Saints with 17 points and seven rebounds, Shively had 15 and CJ Pieper scored 14.

The second game of the day was nearly as close, though Concordia was able to beat Garrett (5-18) 42-40 without going to overtime. Cole Hayworth led the Cadets with just nine points and added six rebounds. Joe Tapp chipped in eight points and two steals, Ajani Washington scored seven and David Speckhard grabbed 12 rebounds.

Kyle Smith led the Railroaders with 17 points.

Class 2A

EASTSIDE 42, WESTVIEW 32: In the second game at the Westview Sectional in Topeka, the second-ranked Blazers (24-1) advanced thanks to 12 points from Hugh Henderson and 11 from Gabe Trevino. Eastside led 16-9 at the break.

ADAMS CENTRAL 66, WABASH 51: In Bluffton, Ethan Poling's big night propelled the Flying Jets past the Apaches in the first game Wednesday at the Bluffton Sectional. Poling finished with 28 points as Adams Central improved to 15-7.

CANTERBURY 59, BLUFFTON 42: In Bluffton, the Cavaliers (9-14) outscored the host Tigers 20-7 in the fourth quarter to advance in the Bluffton Sectional. Max Stoppenhagen scored 20 for Bluffton (4-19).

