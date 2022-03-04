Concordia slips past Woodlan

Sophomore Ajani Washington poured in 33 points on 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range and Concordia squeaked past Woodlan 63-58 in a Class 3A sectional semifinal at Garrett on Friday.

Washington added four assists and David Speckhard had 13 points to help the Cadets (13-11) hold off the Warriors (16-9) despite a monster 40-point, 12-rebound night from Joe Reidy, who went 16 of 33 from the field.

Concordia will take on Leo in the final tonight at 7:30.

LEO 74, BISHOP LUERS 43: At Leo, the Class 3A No. 8 Lions (18-5) shot 91% from 2-point range. Jackson McGee led Leo with 14 points, while Cadell Wallace topped all scorers with 16 for Luers (5-18).

WAWASEE 53, LAKELAND 32: At Wawasee, Myles Everingham went 4 for 7 from 3-point range on his way to 16 points and added seven assists for the Warriors (9-14). Keaton Dukes chipped in 15 points and six rebounds to aid the win. Ben Keil had 11 points and six rebounds for Lakeland (5-18).

NORWELL 63, EASTERN 29: At Norwell, the Class 3A No. 7 Knights (21-4) got 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting and five rebounds from Luke McBride. Jake Parker added 15 points.

OAK HILL 48, BELLMONT 42: At Norwell, Jack Schuemann scored 14, John Ulman added 13 and Kord Fuelling had 11 in a losing effort for the Braves (13-11).

Class 4A

SNIDER 60, DEKALB 52: At DeKalb, Karson Jenkins scored 24 points, including 17 in the second half to lead the Panthers (17-7). The Barons (10-13) were eliminated despite 23 points from Connor Penrod.

NORTHROP 64, CARROLL 50: At DeKalb, Jalen Jackson poured in 30 points, including 18 in the second half for the Bruins (14-10). Cannen Houser had 11 points for the Chargers (2-21).

Class 2A

ADAMS CENTRAL 63, CANTERBURY 37: At Bluffton, Nick Neuenschwander led the Flying Jets (16-7) with 14 points and Ethan Poling added 12 and six rebounds. Devon Lewis managed 13 for the Cavaliers (9-15).

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 71, WHITKO 35: At Bluffton, the Braves led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter.

CENTRAL NOBLE 65, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 40: At Westview, Logan Gard scored 20 points for the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (24-2) and Connor Essegian added 17 to set up a championship game clash with No. 2 Eastside.

EASTSIDE 47, FAIRFIELD 43 (2OT): At Westview, neither team scored in the first overtime period, but Logan Fry paced the Blazers (25-1) to their 11th win in a row.