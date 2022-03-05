Cadets reach title game at Garrett

Sophomore Ajani Washington poured in 33 points on 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range and Concordia squeaked past Woodlan 63-58 in a Class 3A sectional semifinal at Garrett on Friday.

Washington added four assists and David Speckhard had 13 points to help the Cadets (13-11) hold off the Warriors (16-9) despite a 40-point, 12-rebound night from Joe Reidy.

Concordia will take on Leo in the final at 7:30 tonight.

LEO 74, BISHOP LUERS 43: In Garrett, the Class 3A No. 8 Lions (18-5) shot 91% from 2-point range. Jackson McGee led Leo with 14 points. Cadell Wallace topped all scorers with 16 for Luers (5-18).

WAWASEE 53, LAKELAND 32: In Syarcuse, Myles Everingham went 4 for 7 from 3-point range on his way to 16 points as the Warriors (9-14) reached the championship game of the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional. Ben Keil had 11 points and six rebounds for Lakeland (5-18).

NORWELL 63, EASTERN 29: In Ossian, the Class 3A No. 7 Knights (21-4) got 22 points and five rebounds from Luke McBride to reach the finals of the Norwell Sectional. Norwell will play Oak Hill for the title tonight.

OAK HILL 48, BELLMONT 42: In Ossian, Jack Schuemann scored 14for the Braves (13-11).

Class 4A

SNIDER 60, DEKALB 52: In Waterloo, Karson Jenkins scored 24 points, including 17 in the second half, to lead the Panthers (17-7) in the DeKalb Sectional semifinal. Connor Penrod scored 23 for the Barons (10-13).

NORTHROP 64, CARROLL 50: In Waterloo, Jalen Jackson poured in 30 points, including 18 in the second half for the Bruins (14-10), who will play Snider in the DeKalb Sectional final tonight. Cannen Houser had 11 points for the Chargers (2-21).

Class 2A

ADAMS CENTRAL 63, CANTERBURY 37: In Bluffton, Nick Neuenschwander led the Flying Jets (16-7) with 14 in the Bluffton Sectional semifinals. Devon Lewis scored 13 for the Cavaliers (9-15).

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 71, WHITKO 35: In Bluffton, the Braves led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter and will play Adams Central tonight for the Bluffton Sectional title.

CENTRAL NOBLE 65, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 40: In Topeka, Logan Gard scored 20 points for the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (24-2) to set up a Westview Sectional championship game clash with No. 2 Eastside.

EASTSIDE 47, FAIRFIELD 43, 2 OT: In Topeka, neither team scored in the first overtime period, but Logan Fry paced the Blazers (25-1) to their 11th win in a row.