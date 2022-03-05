Central Noble upends Eastside

A banner day for Connor Essegian, both individually and for his Central Noble teammates. The No. 3 Cougars knocked off No. 2 Eastside 50-36 on Saturday in Topeka to claim the Westview Sectional championship.

The win for Central Noble (25-2) avenged its lone regular-season conference loss, propelling the Cougars to regionals for the first time since 2017. Essegian finished with 24 points in the win, giving him 2,406 career points. Logan Fry paced the Blazers (25-2) with 12.

Essegian surpassed former Bishop Luers and Marion standout James Blackmon Jr. for 14th place all-time, and he needs 13 points to tie Brebeuf Jesuit and Indiana University star Alan Henderson for 13th place. The Wisconsin commit now has 717 points on the year, making him the first from Noble County to surpass 700 points in a single season.

Class 4A

SNIDER 72, NORTHROP 69: In Auburn, the Panthers (18-7) led 56-42 after three quarters before holding on to claim the DeKalb Sectional championship. Jalen Jackson led the Bruins (14-11) with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Devon Campos added 20 points and Dalman Alexander netted a double-double (15 points, 10 boards).

Class 3A

LEO 50, CONCORDIA 43: In Garrett, point guard Ayden Ruble led the Lions with 14 points as eighth-ranked Leo (19-5) won the Garrett Sectional, its third straight Class 3A sectional title and ninth sectional in school history. The Cadets (13-12) led 39-38 with 4:18 remaining.

NORWELL 62, OAK HILL 61: In Ossian, a 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter gave the No. 7 Knights (22-4) just enough to win the Norwell Sectional, the Knights’ second sectional title in three years and 15th in school history.

NORTHWOOD 40, WAWASEE 23: In Syracuse, a scoreless third quarter spelled doom for the host Warriors (9-15) in the Wawasee Sectional finale. Keaton Dukes scored 11 for Wawasee, while Cade Brenner led the No. 3 Panthers (24-2) with 12.

Class 2A

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 60, ADAMS CENTRAL 46: In Bluffton, the No. 4 Braves (22-4) ran their postseason win streak to 20 games, claiming the Bluffton Sectional title and improving to 25-1 in the last five state tournaments. Josh Furst scored 21 for Blackhawk, while Ryan Tester knocked down four three-pointers for the Flying Jets (16-8).

CLASS A

FREMONT 58, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 47: In Fremont, the Eagles took an 11-point halftime lead, extending it to 15 midway through the fourth quarter to claim the Fremont Sectional, their second straight Class A sectional title and the seventh sectional title overall. Fremont (17-8) will play the host Trojans (18-7) in the Triton Regional semifinals Saturday.

SOUTHWOOD 58, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 57: In Poneto, the Knights led 48-36 before the Cougars’ furious comeback ended one point short. Lakeland Christian finished the year 15-11.

Hockey

CARROLL 3, SOUTH BEND RILEY 2 (OT): In South Bend, Brody Burge’s overtime goal propelled the Chargers past the Wildcats in the ISHSHA Class 2A state championship game at the Ice Box. Freshman Finnegan Cupp scored twice in the second period for both of Carroll’s goals in regulation, and Carson Carteaux made 21 saves in goal for the Chargers.