Homestead, South Side set to clash for title

HUNTINGTON – At halftime of Homestead's 81-53 win over New Haven, Spartans coach Chris Johnson's message to his team was “Don't give them any hope.”

And at nearly every turn in Friday night's Class 4A Huntington North Sectional semifinal game, that's what the IBCA No. 3 Spartans (21-5) followed their coach's words.

In the second semifinal, South Side gave Wayne a little too much hope, and the Generals whittled a 13-point lead down to one possession. But Wayne missed a chance to tie the game with about five seconds to go, and the Archers (14-10) escaped with a 64-59 win and will face Homestead in the sectional final at 7:30 p.m. today.

South Side had beaten Wayne by 18 points less than a month ago.

“Yeah, we're familiar with them, but this time of year anything can happen, we know that,” Johnson said just after his own team's game, when it was not yet clear which SAC opponent the Spartans would be facing in today's final. “We have to be playing our best basketball, we have to be able to make shots, we have to be dialed in.”

That was the type of game Homestead played Friday, in which the Spartans almost immediately dropped two 3-pointers on the Bulldogs (11-13) and jumped out to a double-digit lead. By the end of the first quarter, Homestead was up 23-8. Despite a small New Haven push in the second quarter, the Spartans ended the half on a 7-2 run that put them ahead 40-24.

If that wasn't enough of a message, Homestead's Kyron Kaopuiki opened the second half with a 3-pointer to put the Spartans up 43-24.

“I thought we played pretty well for the most part. I was pleased with the way our guys dialed in on defense. We wanted to make sure that we made it difficult on (Jakar) Williams, and I felt like we did that,” Johnson said.

Homestead's Fletcher Loyer shot 11 of 13 from the field and finished with a game-high 26 points. Grady Swing scored 13 points, Andrew Leeper scored 12 points and had seven rebounds and Grant Leeper contributed 12 points and six rebounds. The Spartans hit 60% of their shots as a team in the first half and outrebounded the Bulldogs 41-23.

Williams, who came into the game averaging 15.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for New Haven, was held to just five points and five rebounds. Darrion Brooks was also held under his season average of 21.4 points, scoring 14.

“The Leeper brothers did a great job on (Williams). Grant picked up two fouls early and then Andrew stepped up big. Really just not letting him catch it close to the rim,” Loyer said.

The Generals (4-18) led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter, but South Side pulled ahead 31-25 to end the first half and then opened the second on a 9-0 run. That seemed to be a decisive lead, but by the time the Archers' Ashton Johnson stepped up to the free throw line with 30.5 seconds left the South lead had dwindled to 61-59. Johnson hit one to go up by three, and the Generals took a timeout with 25.9 seconds left to draw up a game-tying shot. Jevon Lewis's shot bounced off the back of the rim, South's Jerry Thomas was fouled in the scramble for the rebound and his free throws clinched the game for the Archers.

Thomas led the Archers with 17 points and six rebounds. Omarion Washington had 14 points, Ashton Johnson 11 and Jaylen Lattimore nine.

Jevon Lewis scored 18 points for the Generals, Chase Barnes had 14 and HJ Dillard 11.

