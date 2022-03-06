Homestead sets record in successfully defending team title

HUNTINGTON – Homestead gymnastics coach Jodi Hardwick said she is always nervous on meet days, but before Saturday's regional championship at Huntington North, she was unusually calm – so calm she started wondering if she was setting herself up for massive disappointment.

It turns out she just knew what was coming.

Homestead defended its regional title with a team score of 112.800, shattering the previous school record of 112.050 and easily beating runner-up Angola, which scored 106.875.

Homestead junior Gina Zirille was the regional all-around champ for the third time with a score of 38.800, her best regional score. She was also the top placer in all four events, and her 9.800 on bars is a school record – the record she promised to break after falling short of the mark at last week's sectional championship.

Homestead senior Jillian Wohlwend placed fourth in the all-around with 36.675 points, and sophomore Allison Sierks was fifth with 36.625.

“There usually is much harder judging (in postseason meets), so for us to do it today, to do it at regionals is amazing,” Hardwick said. “Last year Valpo won state with a 111.3, but we were less than a point away. So for us to break 112 today, we definitely have a shot.”

While Homestead enjoyed a smooth meet almost free of major mistakes – and swept the top three spots on the floor, the Spartans' final event of the afternoon – it was a much less comfortable experience for Angola, Carroll and Bishop Dwenger as the three teams battled for second and third places. The Hornets took second and finished just a hair in front of third-place Carroll, which had a score of 106.725.

Bishop Dwenger, which had placed ahead of the Chargers at last week's Concordia Sectional, took fourth with a score of 106.300 and will not be among the top three to advance to the state finals at Ball State's Worthen Arena next Saturday. DeKalb was fifth with 103.625 points.

“It feels good,” Angola coach Misti Evans sad. “This is our highest regional placing. We took a fall on floor (in the first rotation), and I was afraid from the beginning that a fall might be the difference. And then of course we went to beam and took falls there. It was a little nerve-wracking at the end. I was sitting there crunching numbers. But with the level of talent here today, we're happy to be right in there in the mix with Dwenger and Carroll.”

Angola's Ashtyn Evans finished second in the all-around at 37.375 points and was second behind Zirille on the vault (scoring 9.500 points) and bars (9.425). Angola freshman Alayna Shamp placed second on the beam with 9.525.

Carroll's Isabella Hoogland was third in the all-around with 37.000 points, and DeKalb senior Lauren Blythe claimed the final advancing all-around spot by finishing sixth with a score of 36.225.

Ava Reed of Bishop Dwenger will advance to the state meet on the floor routine, where she took fourth with a score of 9.275, the bars (fifth with 8.925) and the vault ( tied for fourth at 9.325). DeKalb's Myca Miller also scored 9.325 and will advance on the vault, and Audrey Beiswanger of East Noble will advance on the floor (where she placed fifth) and the beam (sixth).

Homestead will head to the state finals knowing that just two teams – Crown Point and Valparaiso – have scored better than Saturday's 112.800 this season.

“It puts a lot of drive in us. We're right there, we know we can do it, and we'll all be at state, so scoring will be the same. So I think we have a really good chance at winning, hopefully,” Zirille said. “It will be a competition for sure, but I'm really looking forward to it. I think regionals sparked something in us.”

