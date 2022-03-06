Spartans survive scare by Archers

HUNTINGTON – Homestead survived a slow start and a last-second half-court heave that was ever so close to forcing overtime in the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional championship, coming away with a 51-48 win over South Side and a second straight title on Saturday night.

“When the expectations are high, you hope that the ball is going to bounce your way, and you just never know. We were fortunate that it did. We'll take a good victory tonight,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said.

Kyron Kaopuiki went to the line for the Spartans with 3.6 seconds left and hit the first to put Homestead up 51-48. He missed the second, and Jerry Thomas grabbed the rebound and immediately passed to Ashton Johnson, who had already put up 22 points for the Archers. Johnson launched a shot from several steps behind the half-court line and stood frozen for a second, waiting to see where it dropped. It hit the front of the rim and bounced to the backboard but rolled out, and several Archers sank to the floor as their season came to a close.

The IBCA No. 3 Spartans (22-5) are set to play No. 11 Westfield (21-6) at the Logansport Regional next Saturday.

They will hope to get off to a better start in the Berry Bowl than they did against South Side: The Spartans were dogged by turnovers and missed shots in the first quarter while Johnson scored 11 points in the first period, scoring his 1,000th-career point in the process. Homestead trailed 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, and the Archers' lead grew to 10 points after Thomas hit two free throws.

An old-fashioned three-point play by Homestead's Grant Leeper kicked off an 8-0 run for the Spartans, but the Archers refused to fold even after Homestead closed most of the initial gap and the teams went into halftime tied at 26.

The Spartans cleaned up some issues in the second half – after committing seven turnovers in the first half, they had just two in the second – but struggled in several areas where they typically excel, going 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the third and fourth quarters and 8 for 16 from the free throw line for the game.

“It was just taking care of the ball, we had too many turnovers against their pressure, and we had to focus on rebounding. We did that in the second half, they didn't get too many offensive rebounds. We just stuck together,” Homestead senior Fletcher Loyer said, referencing the fact that Spartans held the Archers to four offensive boards in the game.

Loyer scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, despite the fact that scoring came almost to a stand-still early in the fourth quarter. The two teams combined for just 14 points in the fourth quarter, eight of which came at the foul line.

“We're very fortunate to come up with a win. South Side played phenomenal, they really did. I give a lot of credit to (South Side coach ) J.J. Foster and that team tonight. Made it very difficult on us,” Johnson said. “We've got to do a better job. We've got to get things figured out.”

Omarion Washington scored 13 points for South Side, and Thomas had seven. Kaopuiki scored 11 points, Andrew Leeper had nine points and three blocks, Grant Leeper eight points and Grady Swing seven. Loyer had 10 rebounds along with 16 points.

