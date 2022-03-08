Youth soccer club honors high school seniors

As Fort Wayne United prepares for its 10th season following the merger of the Fever Academy and Citadel youth clubs, it took time Monday to honor its graduating seniors. Headlined by Penn State-bound Amelia White of Homestead, United recognized not only its largest-ever group of college-bound athletes, but also club coaching director Bobby Poursanidis, who last month was informed of his inclusion into the 2022 class of the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame.

“I appreciate the acknowledgment, because it’s a team win for Fort Wayne, a team win for Fort Wayne United,” Poursanidis said. “The first thing I tell people, being acknowledged for something like that makes you feel a lot older. It means you’ve been around awhile. I got to work with great kids and great coaches all these years.”

Nearly 20 United players were recognized Monday for their contributions to the club, along with their college decisions, with a dozen or so more still weighing their options. That included White, named Miss Soccer by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association, along with her sister Sophie, who will attend IUPUI.

Although youth national team duties prevented Amelia White from seeing heavy minutes for the Spartans early in her prep career, she played in all but two of Homestead’s 22 games last fall, scoring a team-high 25 goals and assisting on 15 others.

Following in the footsteps of national team-caliber athletes DaMarcus Beasley and Sarah Killion, Amelia White praised Poursanidis for his impact on her personally, and also his legacy with youth soccer in Fort Wayne.

“He’s taken me under his wing, and he noticed something different with me,” White said. “He can be intense, but it’s definitely for the right intentions. With certain players, it pushes them to be the best they can.”

Alongside Poursanidis, United U15-19 girls coaching director Claire Ward played a pivotal role in the breakthrough season for United, particularly on the girls’ side.

And the club’s impact stretched well beyond Homestead, though 70% of the IHSAA Class 3A state champion’s roster also played with United.

“I think this class set the tone for the younger ones,” Ward said. “It’s the biggest signing class on the girls’ side in club history. Our goal is to get girls to continue to play in college, and I think we’re doing that. I think it’s awesome that they still want to take what we help them with and translate it into their high school.”

Poursanidis praised his outgoing class for sticking with the program during the pandemic and propelling United to uncharted heights.

“I’ve never been prouder of the staff and these kids,” Poursanidis said. “They did not deter from working on their craft. It’s been gratifying. When our kids play high school, it’s an awesome thing because they’re walking billboards. They’re a finished product, and they have the opportunity to showcase their skills and their experience.”