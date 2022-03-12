Cougars slay Braves in overtime

It took overtime to finally end the state’s longest postseason win streak. Central Noble outlasted Blackhawk Christian on Saturday at North Judson, 58-53 in overtime, to claim the Class 2A North Judson Regional championship.

The Cougars claimed their first regional championship since 2001, handing the Braves (23-5) their earliest postseason defeat since 2017.

With Central Noble (27-2) trailing 49-46 late in regulation, Logan Gard connected for just the second three-pointer of his career to force overtime. The Cougars advanced to the regional championship by routing Hammond Noll, 80-61, while the Braves shut down the host Blue Jays in their regional semifinal, 55-27.

Connor Essegian scored 31 for the Cougars against Blackhawk, while Jake Boyer led the Braves in the regional championship with 24. Against Noll, Essegian poured in 47 points, finishing one point shy of his single-game school record.

CLASS 4A

KOKOMO 45, SNIDER 40: In Logansport, the Wildkats closed out the opener at Logansport on a 15-3 run, as the Panthers shot just 5-of-32 from the floor after halftime, including a 1-of-17 effort from three-point range. Snider finished the year 18-8.

WESTFIELD 64, HOMESTEAD 53: In Logansport, the Shamrocks erupted for a 30-point fourth quarter, overcoming a 10-point deficit to claim the second semifinal matchup at the Logansport Regional. Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points for the Spartans (22-6).

CLASS A

TRITON 58, FREMONT 55: In Bourbon, Ethan Bontrager’s potential game-tying three point try got blocked as Fremont fell to 0-7 in regional competition in the school’s 103-year history in boys basketball. The Eagles (17-9) trailed 11-2 early in a contest that the Trojans never trailed. Logan Brace (13 points, 10 rebounds) finished with a double-double for Fremont.