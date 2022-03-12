Miss Basketball 'means the world'

Ayanna Patterson is Indiana's Miss Basketball.

The IndyStar announced that the Homestead senior had won the state's biggest girls basketball award on Friday morning, but Patterson was surprised on Tuesday afternoon with the No. 1 All-Star jersey traditionally presented to the winner – and then had to keep the good news quiet for three days.

“We had a good front when we presented it to her, because we couldn't let her know coming in. It was kind of sly,” said Homestead coach Rod Parker, who surprised her with the jersey by telling her she needed to come to Woodside Middle for a media engagement for the upcoming McDonald's All-American Game. “When she came in and realized what the award was for, she truly was overwhelmed and extremely excited and got a little emotional. And that was special, because you could tell it really meant something to her.”

In a video of the moment shared by the IndyStar, Patterson said “This means the world.”

“I dropped down to my knees and started crying, because that was what I worked for my entire high school career,” Patterson said. “For it to all come full circle in that moment, it was relief. I finally accomplished my dream. This is it.”

She won by a commanding margin, earning 115 Miss Basketball votes from media members and varsity basketball coaches across the state. Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers was second with 42 votes, South Bend Washington's Mila Reynolds was third with 15, and Westfield's Alyssa Crockett fourth with 10.

Patterson won a sectional championship with the Spartans in each of her four years, and this season led Homestead to a 23-2 record while averaging 25.8 points (on 60.4% shooting), 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. She also recorded 19 double-doubles and had seven 30-pointgames.

Patterson is the second Homestead player to be Miss Basketball, joining 2017 winner Karissa McLaughlin. A graduate student now playing at Marquette, McLaughlin congratulated Patterson on Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Caleb Swanigan is the Spartans' only boys player to win the statewide senior basketball award, claiming it in 2015.

Patterson holds Homestead's records for career rebounds and career blocks and is second on the school's scoring list with 1,912 points, trailing only McLaughlin. She also holds the program record for points in a game with 43 against South Side as a junior.

“With Karissa, I walked into her footsteps shortly after she left high school. I always kept in contact with her,” Patterson said. “I always got to see Caleb work out, working toward his dream, the NBA. He was always motivating me, pushing me. He watched my games. And of course, I get to see Fletcher (Loyer) every day.”

Loyer, a senior for the Spartans' boys, is one of the top candidates for the Mr. Basketball award. The boys play Westfield in the regional semifinals in Logansport today. Patterson said she hopes she and Loyer get to share the spotlight when the boys awards are announced at the end of their state tournament.

Patterson also hopes the accolades continue when she joins the storied UConn program next season.

“Going into college, I'm setting those goals. I want to win four national championships. I want to win National Player of the Year in college,” Patterson said. “No dream is too big or too high. I want to win Defensive Player of the Year. That sounds crazy, but I'm preparing myself and writing it down.”

