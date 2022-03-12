Narrow margin or not, Chargers are beaming

Carroll's gymnasts knew they would be locked in a tight battle with Bishop Dwenger and Angola to make it out of the Huntington North Regional last week.

Carroll coach Rosemary Scheele says she's not the sort of coach who tracks the scores of every team throughout a big meet, so she wasn't exactly sure where the No. 11 Chargers stood in the standings during the regional meet. But when Carroll senior Isabella Hoogland landed her dismount from the balance beam after a clean routine, finishing the Chargers' third rotation on a high note, Hoogland just knew that she had done enough to get her team into the top three.

“Our coaches always give us a hug after our beam dismount, and I hugged Scott (Scheele) and I said, 'That's our ticket to state,'” said Hoogland, who would be awarded 9.3 points for that routine. “That is always our hit-or-miss event.”

The top three teams from each of the state's three regionals advance to the state championship, which will be held today at Ball State's Worthen Arena. Homestead put up a school-record score of 112.800 to sail through and defend the regional title. But the margin between second place and third place was just 0.575 point, or just 0.075 more than the deduction for one gymnast's fall on the balance beam.

Angola improved on its Wawasee Sectional-winning score to take second place at 106.875, and Bishop Dwenger fell short in fourth place with 106.300 points. Carroll squeaked by with a third-place finish with 106.725 points.

“It was beam. We had to stay on the beam,” said Carroll sophomore Natalie Smith, who scored 9.075 on the beam. “That's how we beat Dwenger in the regular season, and that's how we lost to them at sectionals, because we had to count falls on beam, and you never want to do that.”

Of course, staying on the beam is easier said than done.

“It's thinking each thing through – you're not thinking ahead, you're not thinking about what you did before,” Smith said. “I used to never think about what I was doing, I would just go for it in my club days. But now, it's thinking each thing through. Squeezing, staying tight, everything like that, and that has helped me to stay on.”

That attention to detail is crucial for a team like Carroll, which does not have a lineup full of routines with a high degree of difficultly. That means they have a lower ceiling than some of the other teams that will be competing at Saturday's state championships, such as No. 1 Crown Point (which has scored as high as 113.875 this season), No. 2 Valparaiso (which claims a season-best 113.8) or No. 3 Homestead.

“We don't have the most difficulty this year, we really don't,” Rosemary Scheele said.

“If you would have asked me at the beginning of the season did I think we were going to be where we are right now, I would've been a little bit doubtful. ... This season we had to take the talent we had and just make them better.”

Hoogland took third place in the all-around with a score of 37.0, which would've guaranteed her a spot in the state finals as an individual even if her team had finished below third. But now the senior, who is the only Charger who has competed at the state championships before, will get to bring her younger teammates with her to one more meet before she hangs up the leotard.

“I'm excited. I'm really sad,” Hoogland said. “I've been competing gymnastics for 11 years, and so I feel like that there's a part of me that is gymnastics, so it is sad that this will be my last meet ever. But I'm excited for this team, because I wanted it for all the girls who didn't get to go last year. ... I want everyone to have that experience.”

