Angola's Evans best on bars

MUNCIE – Angola's Ashtyn Evans closed out her gymnastics career with back-to-back state titles on the uneven bars, Homestead repeated as the state runner-up and the Spartans' Gina Zirille finished third in the all-around at the 50th IHSAA Gymnastics State Finals on Saturday at Ball State.

The uneven bars have always been Evans' favorite event, and Misti Evans, Ashtyn's mother and Angola's head coach, admitted she felt sick with nerves during the senior's final bar routine in the second rotation of the day.

“I just wanted her to end on a good bar routine, and if it wasn't good enough to win, that was fine, we let that all figure itself out. I just didn't want her to have any regrets,” Misti Evans said. “At sectionals and regionals, she didn't do a bar routine like she is capable of doing, and I could tell during warmups she was getting herself a little nervous.

“I just had faith that she's been doing this for long enough that she would figure it out.”

Evans did figure it out in time to put on a championship performance, scoring 9.575. That score remained the best even as Homestead followed the Hornets and two more rotations worth of gymnasts performed.

Defending team champion Valparaiso led the standings for much of the day. Heading into the final rotation, Crown Point was second and Homestead third. The Spartans, however, had the advantage of finishing the meet on the floor, their favorite and best event, while the Vikings and Bulldogs concluded on the balance beam.

Homestead's top three floor routine performers – Jillian Wohlwend, Caroline Ferguson and Allison Sierks – combined to score 28.225. It was enough to push the Spartans into second place with a total of 110.350, 0.125 behind their 2021 score.

Crown Point closed out its first state title with the top beam team score to win with 111.475.

“They killed it on floor, I was so proud of them,” Homestead coach Jodi Hardwick said. “When you're first girl on floor (Ferguson) comes out and scores a 9.425, it definitely gives the rest of the girls confidence. I knew we were going to have a great floor day.”

Zirille, who had won the floor routine at the Concordia Sectional and the Huntington North Regional, stumbled halfway through her routine. She only scored 9.150, which did bring down her all-around score but did not affect the final standings.

Even if she had scored 9.750 on the event, as she did at the regional meet, she only would've brought up Homestead's team score by 0.425 – less than half the margin between Crown Point and Homestead.

“I saw her punch to go into it, and it didn't look at all like she normally does. She told me afterward that her knees gave out, her knees buckled. Once they buckle in the middle of a pass, it's so hard to save that,” Hardwick said. “She had a great day, she really did. Vault was amazing, bars – she had a gorgeous bar routine. Beam, she didn't fall, she had a great beam. So it was really sad that happened on floor.”

Despite the mistake, Zirille finished third with a score of 37.650, her best placing in the state all-around in her three years of high school gymnastics. Emily Moore of Columbus North was the all-around winner with a score of 38.275, and Elly Kiran of Crown Point was second at 27.675.

Angola finished eighth with 105.275 points and Carroll was ninth with 103.600. Ashtyn Evans was 10th in the all-around with 36.925 points, Carroll's Isabella Hoogland was 13th at 36.150. Homestead's Wohlwend was 15th with 35.650.

vjacobsen@jg.net