Lions repeat by knocking Panthers out

NEW CASTLE – Leo is headed back to the semistate championship.

For the second year in a row, Leo defeated NorthWood in the legendary New Castle Fieldhouse to claim a Class 3A regional title, although Saturday's 56-43 win was not as tense as last year's 47-46 victory over the Panthers.

But the Leo lineup that snagged the win has plenty of new faces this time around: Caedmon Bontrager, a senior who joined the team over the summer, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, plus three assists. Sophomore Trey Hiteshew also scored 16 points and had four offensive rebounds, while his fellow 10th-grader, Jackson McGee, scored 14 points, hitting four of five 3-pointers.

“It feels great; I feel like me and Jackson, the other sophomore, are just out here playing for the seniors, and the seniors are playing for us, so that we can get the same experience they had last year,” Hiteshew said.

NorthWood (25-3) and Leo (21-5) opened the championship game at a frantic pace, Cade Brenner made three straight buckets to get the Panthers' student section rocking as NorthWood led 13-10.

But in the second quarter, the Leo defense held the Panthers scoreless from the field for an eight-minute stretch that continued into the second half. NorthWood was held to 29.2% shooting in the first half, and though the Panthers improved in the second half the team's final shooting percentage stood at 33.3%. Brenner, who powered the NorthWood offense in the first quarter, was held to 5-of-18 shooting.

“Our plan coming into the game was stop Cade Brenner, that was it. They have other threats, but Cade Brenner is definitely their best player,” Hiteshew said. “We needed to run him off the 3-point line, and I feel like we executed that pretty well.”

Leo advanced to the championship game by defeating NE8 rival Norwell 48-39 earlier Saturday.

The Lions will now face Mishawaka Marian on Saturday at a semistate site to be determined.

