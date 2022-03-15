5 To Watch Girls Track Preview

Track and field has been underway for months indoors across the state, but the races and field events are about to head outside.

The Hoosier State Relays will be March 26 in Bloomington. The top 24 competitors in races, the long jump and shot put, plus the top 18 in high jump and pole vault from the indoor season will be eligible to compete.

Teams

Northrop: The Bruins won last year's Marion Regional by a wide margin and took 13th at the state finals despite a DNF in the 4x100, an event where they had been seeded second. None of the Northrop athletes who scored in last year's regional were seniors.

Carroll: Despite the Chargers' rich history in distance events, Carroll won just its third sectional title last year. The Chargers will have to replace graduates Shelby Christman, who won the 1,600 and 3,200 at last year's sectional, and Ashlyn Minton, who took second in the 3,200. But a school that finished 10th at last fall's state cross country meet will have plenty of candidates to fill those racing spikes.

Leo: The defending NE8 champs retain the services of every sectional competitor except one from last year.

Homestead: The defending New Haven Sectional champion has lost pole vaulter Josephine Gery, but return nearly every other member of the team. Addison Knoblauch, who won the 3,200 and took second in the 1,600 as a freshman last season, enjoyed a breakout cross country season last fall.

Warsaw: The Tigers have won 14 straight sectionals and beat out Northridge for the top place in their home sectional by 42.5 points last season. Much of the team returns, including Marin Hart (ninth in the 100 hurdles at the state meet).

Athletes

Addison Wiley, Huntington North: The Vikings' senior made a splash in her first track state tournament, winning the 1,600-meter run as a freshman. She managed to improve upon her performance as a junior, winning the 800 in 2:08.62 and the 1,600 in 4:45.27. She has already run 10:21.02 in the 3,200 this indoor season.

Morgan Patterson, Northrop: The senior is just one member of Northrop's formidable lineup, and is the defending sectional and regional champion in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles. She won the long jump at the sectional meet, and then took second behind teammate Tajaina McKenzie at the regional. She took fourth in the 100 hurdles at the state meet in 14.71.

Karis Davis, Leo: The Lions' senior finished second behind McKenzie in the 100-meter dash at the Northrop Sectional and Marion Regional, and finished eighth at the state finals with a time of 12.53. (McKenzie took third in 12.34.) Davis won the 60-meter dash at the New Haven Invite at PFW on March 5 with a time of 7.90.

Niesha Anderson, Snider: The senior is the top returning shot-putter from the Marion Regional, where she placed third. She was fifth at the state finals with a mark of 42 feet, 1.75 inches, and won the New Haven Invite this month at 40 feet, 5.5 inches.

Isabella Hoogland, Carroll: The Chargers' senior placed third in the pole vault at the 2021 Marion Regional at 10 feet, 9 inches.

Storylines

Back in Bloomington: The state finals are set to return to Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex for the first time since 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, and the 2021 championship was held at Ben Davis High because of COVID restrictions at IU.

Back to Normal: The indoor slate was mostly wiped out from the 2020-2021 winter due to COVID restrictions after the entire outdoor season was nixed. Will athletes and coaches finally be able to get back to their typical routines now?

Going the distance: This is a golden era for Indiana girls distance running, across the state as well as in Northeast Indiana. The Addisons– Wiley of Huntington North and Knoblauch of Homestead – have already thrown down impressive 1,600 and 3,200 times this indoor season, and East Noble freshman Addison Lindsey could also enter the discussion.

Tiger relay: The Warsaw 4x800 relay had a spectacular race in the A final at the 2021 state meet, running so fast at 9:16.59 that they beat every team except for Carmel in the “fast heat” to claim second place. Only one of the four members of that relay, Adree Beckham, has since graduated.

Northrop Sectional: The Bruins are once again scheduled to host a girls sectional, and the participating teams will include Carroll, Northrop and Leo, which finished in that order last year. Another tight contest for the title could be in the cards this time around.

