Blackhawk coach relies on faith

Even after his team's most painful loss in three years Saturday night, the postgame ritual continued. Some things are more important than games, even during the state basketball tournament.

Before each contest over the last two years, Blackhawk Christian boys coach Marc Davidson has asked the opposing coach if it's OK to share his testimony with his squad after the game. Sometimes that happens in the locker room, but mostly at center court with both teams gathering.

After discovering a tumor on his kidney in October 2020, Davidson has battled Stage 4 cancer. There's no established treatment except prayer, but like his team that won state titles in Class A (2019) and then 2A (2021), Davidson keeps pushing ahead. The Braves' bid for a third consecutive title ended Saturday with a 58-53 overtime loss to Central Noble at the North Judson Regional, but Davidson and his squad gathered with the Cougars afterward.

Big or small, private or public school, the teams convene at center court. During the two minutes or so he speaks, the gyms are silent, most in the stands leaning forward trying to hear what he's saying. After the March 6 Bluffton Sectional title game, most of the court was filled with fans coming out of the stands to listen and pray with him, a remarkable display of community and compassion.

Praying with opposing teams has always been a Blackhawk Christian tradition, but Davidson's testimonies are more personal. Instead of shying away from sharing his condition, he leans into the opportunity.

“Sometimes that can be hard especially in the postseason when you are talking to kids whose high school careers just ended,” he said. “But I just feel like the Lord has given me a message that I have to share. I kind of feel like Peter when he told the Sanhedrin (Acts 4:20) I can't help but talk about the things I've seen and heard. I just feel like I can't help talking about it.”

But what does he say to the players?

“It's whatever God puts on my heart,” Davidson said. “The centrality of it is always about Jesus, but sometimes I might share a different Bible verse.”

Lately, he's been choosing Matthew 7:24-27 and Jesus' parable about people building houses on sand and those building on rock.

“Jesus said the foolish man builds his house on the sand, and when the storms come and the wind blows, that house comes crashing down. But he said the wise man builds his house on the rock, and when the storms come and the wind blows, that house will stand. I tell them that storms are coming for all of us in some point and time in this life. I'm in a storm right now, but my house is standing because I have a solid foundation in my relationship with Christ,” Davidson said.

“I just talk about how everything else when you get a diagnosis like mine, you come to realize the things that really matter, and ultimately the things that really don't. My faith in Christ is obviously the most important thing. It's pretty brief. I just kind of tell them where I'm at and what my diagnosis (is) and how Jesus is carrying me through that.”

Inspriring others through prayer

The response has been amazing, with coaches allowing Davidson to speak, and everyone joining in prayer. Davidson's players tell him how thankful they are for the testimonies, and so have opponents. Northrop's Jalen Jackson and Devin Campos even made a presentation to Davidson before a game.

“I'm walking out of the gym the other night, and a young gal from Adams Central said she appreciated my testimony and was praying for me,” he said, remembering the Bluffton Sectional game. “I don't know these people, but to know they are praying for me ... I feel that. That's how the early church was described. They love each other before they know each other. I felt that in so many different ways it's been pretty unbelievable.”

Battling for his health, Davidson no longer teaches but attended every practice and coached games with the help of assistant Mike Lindsey, who has been Davidson's rock.

He no longer drives the bus to games, often lying on the back seat and sometimes on the locker room floor. Sometimes at speaking events, he'll ask for a lectern to lean on.

“The Lord continues to give me strength that I can't even explain,” he said. “There are so many times when I'll be sitting there before a game or before a speaking event, and I'm talking to my wife (Lisa) about how I'm not sure I can do this right now. I feel so physically weak, but when I step up there, the Lord fills me with the strength, and he's done that time after time. I'm not overflowing with energy, but I have enough to get the job done.

“It's like when he says to Paul, 'My grace is sufficient for you because My power is made perfect in your weakness (2 Corinthians 12).' I'm living there. Physically I feel so weak that I'm crawling, and spiritually I feel like I'm in a full-on sprint toward the finish line.”

Tough road to recovery

Davidson recently underwent surgery because tumors were displacing his colon. There's another scan coming that will provide encouragement by showing shrinking tumors or will mean another treatment must be tried.

Everyone continues to pray, and there will be other opportunities to share, this time off the court.

“I feel like since the beginning the Lord is saying, 'I'm going to open doors to you through cancer that otherwise never would have been opened. What I want you to do is testify and make my name great.' Lord, as long as there is breath in these lungs, I'll shout it from the mountaintops.

“When people understand you are terminally sick, they'll say, 'Let's at least hear the man out.'” Davidson said. “If cancer opens that door, we'll use every opportunity that we have.”