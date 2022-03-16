5 to Watch Boys Track Preview

Indiana high school track teams are hoping to enjoy a more typical season for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the entire schedule in 2020.

The postseason begins with sectional meets May 19, regional championships are May 26 and the state finals June 4.

Teams

Concordia: The Cadets, at 16th, are the only local team in the Top 20 in first IATCCC rankings, which were released Tuesday. They finished second at the 2021 Marion Regional and should be bolstered by returning sprinters and a distance corps that has been the area's best in recent years.

Carroll: The Chargers have won 10 sectional titles in program history, including the last nine. Carroll had a scorer in every event at the last North Side Sectional – and two placers in many events – and plenty of those scorers were underclassmen.

East Noble: The Knights are the defending NE8 champions and took second at their home sectional in 2021 when many of their top scorers were juniors.

New Haven: The Bulldogs won their first-ever sectional title on their home track last season.

Angola: Perhaps the biggest question mark in the area, Angola won its first sectional and regional titles last year and finished the season ranked No. 7. But the Hornets have lost top scorers in distance, throwing and hurdle events.

Athletes

Riley Buroff, Churubusco: The Eagles' junior placed ninth in the 400 with a time of 49.69 and 21st in the high jump with a clearance of 6-feet at state as a sophomore. He has run 51.47 in the 400 already this indoor season, which ranks fourth in the state.

Austin Hall, Columbia City: The senior broke out during cross country season, taking 14th at the state meet. The PFW recruit has already run 9:36.12 in the 3,200-meter run this winter, nearly two seconds off his PR from last outdoor season.

Eli Griffin, Homestead: Griffin, a pole vaulter, took second place as a freshman at the Marion Regional and has cleared 13-feet already this winter.

Xander Pratt, Concordia: The Cadets' senior finished second in the 200 at both the North Side Sectional and Marion Regional. His 60-meter time of 6.97 is eighth best in the state so far this winter.

Hunter Bianski, Churubusco: The Eagles' senior took 10th in the shot put at the state finals with a mark of 54 feet, 4 inches. He is the top returner in the Marion Regional shot put field and was second among returning discus participants.

Storylines

Hoosier State Relays: The indoor season wraps up in Bloomington on March 26.

Welcome back to Bloomington: The 2020 state finals were canceled because of COVID-19 and the 2021 championship took place at Ben Davis High School because of COVID-19 restrictions. But the biggest meet of the year will return to Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Complex this spring.

Missing Izaiah Steury: Northeast Indiana's top distance runner over the past few years will not be eligible to compete in high school events this spring as his 20th birthday falls before the state finals. He has competed as an unattached runner this winter and will enroll at Notre Dame in the fall. His absence gives other local runners a chance to shine in championship meets.

North Side Relays: NFL Hall of Famer and former Snider track star Rod Woodson will be the honorary referee April 16 at the 69th North Side Relays. He holds the 100-meter dash record for the meet.

Expanding field: The North Side Relays, which added the Legends Relays for girls last season, are expanding the series further to include Unified Relays, scheduled for May 7. Sixteen unified teams are expected to participate.

