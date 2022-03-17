Spartans star earns player of year honor

Fletcher Loyer was announced as the Gatorade State Player of the Year for Indiana on Wednesday.

Loyer averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals this season as the Spartans went 22-6 and claimed a second straight Class 4A sectional title this season.

He finished his Homestead career with 27 points in a 64-53 loss to Westfield in the regional semifinal Saturday.

During the regional semifinal Loyer, who has signed with Purdue, set the school record for points scored in a season (726) and free throws made in a season (179).

“He's a very talented basketball player, does everything we ask him to do,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said. “He's a winner. He knows how to win, he knows how to lead, so we're very fortunate that we've been part of it for the last two years.”

He is the second Homestead boy to win the honor after Caleb Swanigan, who earned the honor in 2015. Karissa McLaughlin won the girls award for the 2016-17 season. Like Loyer, Swanigan went on to play at Purdue.

Loyer will join two other Gatorade award winners – Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst (2021) and Silver Creek product Trey Kaufman-Renn (2020) – next season at Purdue.

“It's really cool. It's obviously a very coveted award, but to be able to go on to Purdue and carry that legacy there to is pretty cool, so I'm looking forward to it, and I'm ready for the opportunity,” Loyer said.

The news comes less than a week after Loyer's classmate Ayanna Patterson was named Indiana Miss Basketball for 2022.

“You go into Indiana gyms and you see the banner that says Gatorade Player of the Year, it's something you always look forward to seeing. But to finally be named it is pretty cool,” Loyer said. “To see other people in our school, like Caleb and Karissa, and now Ayanna has won Miss Basketball, it's kind of a family they've developed here. It just shows the athleticism that the school has.”

The award, which recognizes the best player in the state regardless of grade level, also evens the score between the Loyer brothers. Foster Loyer, who now plays at Davidson, was the Michigan Gatorade award winner for 2017-18 season.

“Growing up and watching him play, I obviously admired him and looked up to him. So to win an award that he won – he won two state championships, so I didn't catch him on that,” Loyer said of his brother.

“I really, really loved watching him play, so to be in the conversation, he's Gatorade Player of the Year and so am I, that's pretty cool.”

Loyer began his high school career in Michigan, but his family relocated to Fort Wayne during the summer of 2020.

“I didn't expect it at all, it came as a surprise. But I adapted pretty well, and it ended in a pretty good way, I'd say,” Loyer said. “It was all about developing and pushing through and finishing strong, and it ended up great. So I'm happy it ended this way.”

