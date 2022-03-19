Central Noble beats Carroll in Class 2A Semistate

ELKHART – The Central Noble Cougars have punched their ticket to Indianapolis.

Central Noble (28-2) beat the Carroll Cougars (25-2) 54-48 in Elkhart's North Side Gym on Saturday to claim the program's first semistate title and earn a spot in the Class 2A state finals.

Central Noble never trailed during the game but also never led by more than eight points. Central Noble turnovers prevented the eventual winners from pulling away in the third quarter, but Central Noble also benefitted from Carroll's poor free throw shooting in the fourth quarter, when the Lapel Regional champs hit just three of 10 attempts during the attempt to close the gap.

Central Noble senior Connor Essegian scored a game-high 25 points, and he became Indiana's 10th-leading scorer all-time on a free throw in the fourth quarter.

