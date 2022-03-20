Cougars earn 1st trip to state

ELKHART – The game wasn't always pretty – Central Noble coach John Bodey said he knew it wouldn't be – but Cougars fans got to take in a beautiful sight in Elkhart's North Side Gym on Saturday as the Cougars beat Carroll (Flora) 54-48 and lifted a semistate trophy for the first time in program history.

The Central Noble boys (28-2) are headed to their first Class 2A state finals, where they are set to face Providence (20-6) on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pioneers will also be competing in their first state championship.

“We almost filled up one side (of the gym) ourselves today. I wanted to go for them, the kids and them. And we got it done for all of them,” Bodey said. “It means a lot to me personally. As a player, as a coach, I've been dreaming of getting there someday. These kids, it's what they've been working for. The entire coaching staff, it means a lot.”

Central Noble never trailed but also never led by more than eight points. Connor Essegian got the Cougars going with nine points in the first quarter, but Carroll's Chris Huerta hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to cut Central Noble's lead to 11-8.

Central Noble struggled shooting at times in the second quarter, but the Cougars defense was able to prevent Carroll (24-2) from pulling ahead. Conner Lemon's second 3-pointer of the day put Central Noble up 22-16 at halftime.

“It wasn't our best defensive effort, it was good, it got the job done, they're a good offensive team,” Bodey said of the Carroll Cougars, who were averaging nearly 62 points. “It wasn't going to be a pretty game, because they're defensive-minded and physical. Pretty good offensively. And we're the same way. I'm just proud of the way the kids hung in there and ground it out.”

Central Noble's Logan Gard opened the second half with a dunk to go ahead 24-16, but the Cougars weren't able to grow that lead any larger over the course of the third quarter.

Turnovers began to cost the offense (both Cougars sides finished the game with 14), and Central Noble attempted just eight shots from the field in the third.

One highlight in the third quarter was the free throw hit by Essegian that gave him sole possession of 10th place on the Indiana all-time boys scoring list, passing Cooper Neese of Cloverdale. Essegian finished with a game-high 25 points and now has 2,508 for his career.

“It's something that I've dreamed of. It's something that I haven't really focused on, I just let it come to me,” Essegian said. “It's something I'm blessed with, because my teammates and my coaches put me in the position I am.”

Central Noble led 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter, and Essegian opened the final period with a 3 to give his team a little breathing room.

He had 11 points in the final quarter, and Gard scored six of his eight during the period, but another difference-maker was success at the free throw line.

The teams combined to attempt 23 free throws in the fourth quarter. Central Noble hit 9 of 13, but Carroll made just 3 of 10.

“We might have turned the ball over a lot, but we made up for that with some really hard defense, and making sure we were getting loose balls,” said Gard, whose team narrowly outrebounded Carroll 23-20.

In addition to Essegian's 25 points and 10 rebounds, Conner Lemmon scored 11 and Ryan Schroeder and Gard each finished with eight points.

vjacobsen@jg.net