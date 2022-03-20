Shooting woes hit Lions in 2nd period

ELKHART – The Leo Lions will not be heading back to the Class 3A title game.

The Lions (21-6) failed to defend their semistate title Saturday, falling 74-63 to Mishawaka Marian (24-3) at Elkhart's North Side Gym.

The Lions fell behind in a dispiriting second quarter: Caedmon Bontrager opened the period with a dunk to tie the game at 15, but Leo did not hit another field goal the rest of the quarter, and the Knights ended the half on a 14-1 run for a 29-16 halftime lead.

“Momentum went their way. They made some shots, they made some tough shots, I thought,” Leo coach Cary Cogdell said. “Their dribble-penetration was really hurting us. ... They got some great looks, and they shoot it really well. You've got to give them credit. This was their game.”

Marian's Richard Brooks, who sank three 3-pointers in the first half, opened the second with a fourth that stretched the Knights' lead to 32-16. Marian's lead grew to 21 points in the third quarter, but the Lions did hit 11 free throws in the period to slowly climb back into contention. Trey Hiteshew hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to cut the Knights' lead to 50-38, seemingly opening the door for a Leo comeback. But Marian opened the fourth quarter on a 6-2 run to cool the Lions' momentum. Leo never got closer than 11.

The loss was just the second in the last 16 postseason games for the Lions, who have won three sectional titles, two regionals and the century-old program's lone semistate championship in that three-year stretch.

“I'm pleased. This senior group has done some things that are historic for Leo basketball, things that have never been done before,” Cogdell said. “We finished the season very strong. It didn't happen the way we wanted it to happen today, but a lot of good things have happened over the last few years, and I'm grateful.”

The Lions actually won the rebounding battle Saturday. They finished with 35 to Marian's 26, and recorded 18 offensive boards. But Leo committed 11 turnovers, to the Knights' five. Leo overcame shaky first half shooting – the Lions connected on just 5 of 20 attempts from the floor in the first half – to shoot 14 of 32 (43.8%) in the third and fourth quarters. But that wasn't enough to catch up with the Knights, who improved from shooting 43.5% in the first half to a blistering 59.1% in the second.

Brooks, who went 6 of 8 from behind the 3-point arc, finished with a game-high 28 points, and Deaglan Sullivan scored 24 for Marian.

Bontrager, who played all 32 minutes in his final Leo game, recorded a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson McGee, who hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, scored 13 points for Leo. Hiteshew did not score until that buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter and finished with eight points, as did Xavier Middleton. Middleton also had eight rebounds, six of them on offense.

Marian will face Beech Grove (21-6) in the Class 3A state finals Saturday.

vjacobsen@jg.net