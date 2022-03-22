5 To Watch Softball Preview

After filling the contender role for several years, Northrop's softball team took a step forward in sweeping its way to the Summit Athletic Conference championship in 2021. That success continued on into the postseason, where the Bruins won their first sectional title in 19 years. Here's a look at the teams, players and storylines to watch as the high school softball season gets under way.

Teams

Leo: A state finalist three of the last nine years, the Lions return a bevy of talent at the plate and in the circle. Four from last year's squad batted at least .412, as well as all four pitchers, including ace Ellie Sauder (18-2, 1.31 ERA, 105 Ks in 90.2 IP).

Central Noble: The Cougars finished second in as the Northeast Corner Conference to Fairfield, a semistate qualifier that lost to eventual state champion Pioneer. Junior Abby Hile (0.84 ERA, 0.96 K/IP) shined in spot duty a year ago, and is poised to take over as Central Noble's top hurler.

South Adams: Despite winning 17 games and a sectional championship in 2021, the Starfires finished just 2-4 in ACAC play. South Adams returns a quartet of top hitters, and junior Peyton Pries fanned a batter per inning over 34 innings.

Bishop Dwenger: The Saints won 28 games a year ago, but graduated six. Lexi Linder amassed 44 hits, 42 runs and drove in 30 for the sectional champions.

Fremont: The Eagles resumed their recent dominance in Class A last season, winning their third straight sectional title.

Players

Megan Knox, Sr., Lakewood Park: She hit .653 last season, the fourth-best in the state, according to MaxPreps.com.

Joslynn Peters, Jr., Leo: Peters is the only player from last season's 22-4 squad to eclipse 100 plate appearances. Her 37 hits last spring leads returners for Leo. She also drove in 28 and posted an on-base percentage of .490.

Carly Turner, Jr., East Noble: Her sophomore season for the Knights included an area-best 12 home runs, ranking among the top 30 hitters in Indiana. She also batted .500.

Halie Nelson, Sr., Northrop: She finished 48-for-92 at the plate last season (.522), with 11 doubles and 37 RBI.

Brooke Lickey, Sr., Columbia City: With a whopping 71 hits for the Eagles, Lickey posted the 6th best batting average in Indiana last season while also scoring 56 runs.

Storylines

Lions looking for revenge: Despite serving as the only area squad in Class 4A to receive votes in any ICGSA poll, after ranking as high as seventh last year, Carroll nipped Leo in sectional play a year ago.

Eagles ready to rise: Armed with a dominant ace in Natalie Haselby (172 in 129.1 IP; 38th in state) and a host of returning sluggers, Columbia City is poised to challenge Leo in the Northeast 8.

Unlikely defenders: While Wawasee and Whitko entered postseason play with sub-.500 records, both surprised in winning sectional championships.

A battle in the ACAC: Woodlan, Jay County and Adams Central each finished with a single conference defeat in 2021. With Macy Pries on the basepaths for South Adams (29 stolen bases last spring; 11th in Indiana), the ACAC looks like a dogfight.

Saints are supreme: Bishop Dwenger outscored opponents 333-116 last spring, but suffered its first SAC loss since 2017 on May 3rd, a 5-0 home defeat to Northrop. Their matchup in early May will likely have conference title implications.