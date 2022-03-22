Central Noble among state finals newcomers

INDIANAPOLIS – Move over blue bloods: This year, it's the new kids' turn to play for a state title at the IHSAA boys basketball finals, all four of which will be played Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Six of the eight state finalists have made it to a championship game for the first time in program history, including the two contenders for the Class 2A title, No. 3 Central Noble (28-2) and Providence (20-6). It's the most first-time finalists in one year since 2003.

“We've been knocking on the door a few times, so it's nice to get through and get here,” said Ryan Miller, the Providence head coach who played for the Pioneers in the late 1990s and was an assistant coach on the regional-title winning 2012 team. “We ran into Yogi Ferrell and Trevon Bluiett of Park Tudor back in 2012, so we got to semistate and they got us there.”

But Providence isn't a total stranger to IHSAA championship events: The Pioneers have claimed seven championships in four sports, all of them since 2010. The most recent is a Class 2A baseball title clinched with a 4-0 defeat of Central Noble's NECC-rival Eastside last June. Senior captain Max Beatty played center field and leading scorer Casey Kaelin played shortstop in that win over the Blazers at Victory Field.

“They have some experience playing on this bigger stage, but of course it's a little different when it's basketball in the state of Indiana,” Miller said at a press conference for state finalists at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday. “Some of those boys had said, 'Hey, now it's time to do it in basketball.' I said, 'Well boys, that's a little more challenging.' But here we are, so we're grateful.”

While Providence had been poised to make a breakthrough for some time (the Pioneers have won four regional titles, all since 2007), Central Noble coach John Bodey said this year's run took years to build. Before beating Blackhawk Christian a little over a week ago, the Cougars had just one regional title, won back in 2003 in a season in which the team went 10-13.

The difference now is that Central Noble has a star in Connor Essegian, the Wisconsin recruit averaging 26.8 points per game, and, just as important, a lineup full of players who complement him on offense, defense and off the court.

“We talked the last four years about accepting roles, and when Connor (Essegian) is covered, I can count on Conner Lemmon or Ryan Schroeder to hit a perimeter shot, Jack Andrews to make the right play offensively, Logan Gard to go to inside,” Bodey said. “Connor scores 26 a game, but we've got other guys who on other teams would probably be 15- , 16-point scorers.”

Bodey noted that this willingness to sacrifice doesn't come naturally to every program – including Central Noble, which had losing records in 20 of the 25 seasons before Bodey took the job in 2016.

“It was always next year. It wasn't a culture that made winning and being successful important, it was, 'How can I get mine?' And the thing I'm most proud of is that we were able to change that pretty quick,” Bodey said. “It was never really a fight with these kids. But I've had meetings with kids biweekly, had meetings with parents. It's one agenda, we want to be successful.”

The Class 3A final will also be an all-newcomer affair, between Beech Grove and No. 2 Mishawaka Marian. First-time finalist No. 2 North Daviess will take on Lafayette Central Catholic, which is looking for its fourth state title in six tries, in Class A.

Class 4A No. 1 Chesterton (29-0) needs one more win to finish off a perfect season and clinch the team's first title, but the Trojans will have to get past No. 8 Cathedral, making its fourth state appearance and its first since 2013.

