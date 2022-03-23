5 To watch Boys Golf

Boys golf teams across the state are gearing up for the upcoming season: Competitions are officially allowed to start Monday, but many local schools will wait until mid-April before they hit the links. That leaves about a month and a half of tournaments before sectionals are played in the first week of June, and about two months before the state finals at Prairie View on June 17 and 18.

Teams

Columbia City: The Eagles are the reigning NE8 champs. They took second at both the Warsaw Sectional and Plymouth Regional, and they were the top local team at the state finals, placing sixth with a two-day score of 633. Only one member of that team has since graduated.

Warsaw: The Tigers won the 2021 NLC title after one of Northridge's scorers was disqualified. Warsaw also claimed its 29th sectional title but missed out on the state tournament after finishing fifth at the Plymouth Regional.

Bishop Dwenger: The reigning SAC champs were second at the Canterbury Sectional, were the only team to break 300 at the Plymouth Regional (the Saints won with a team score of 298) and took 10th at state. The Saints will have to replace the three seniors who were a part of last year's lineup.

Carroll: The Chargers won their 11th sectional title at Noble Hawk last season with a school sectional-record score of 289, and took sixth at the Plymouth Regional, dashing hopes of a big performance at state. Carroll had been ranked as high as third in the state poll and won several large invitationals during the regular season, including the Brownsburg Invite at the Trophy Club and the Hawk Invite at Noble Hawk.

Homestead: The Spartans claimed the Canterbury Sectional title over Bishop Dwenger based on the fifth scorer after both teams shot 311 at Chestnut Hills. Homestead took fourth place at the Plymouth Regional, three strokes back from Penn, which claimed the final state qualifying spot.

Golfers

Cade Cobler, Homestead: Now a senior, Cobler shot 73 at the 2021 Canterbury Sectional to win medalist honors and then shot 77 at the Plymouth Regionals – two shots back from advancing as an individual.

Cam GeRue, Carroll: The Chargers senior has signed to play college golf at Indiana University Pennsylvania. He tied for second at the 2021 East Noble Sectional with teammate Hunter Melton. He was the medalist at the Hawk Invite and the Carroll Invite. He also claimed the low junior medal at the 2021 Men's City Tournament.

Cal Hoskins, Warsaw: The Tigers senior and Indiana signee was the 2021 Warsaw Sectional medalist after shooting 70 at Rozella Ford. He placed 31st at the state finals as a freshman in 2019, and has claimed tournament wins on the Florida Junior Tour and Golfweek Junior Tour and is a four-time Indiana Golf Association Junior golf champion.

Augie Mann, Norwell: Mann has signed to play golf at Marian. He was the NE8 medalist at the conference championship last spring after beating then-Leo freshman Justin Hicks in a playoff (both had shot 70 over 18 holes at Cobblestone), and he then took second at the Norwell Sectional and shot 75 at the Plymouth Regional at Swan Lake.

The Columbia City lineup: In 2021, the Eagles were a team where any player could step up on any given day. In the NE8 Championship, it was Drew Bledsoe's chance, taking third with a 71. Then-freshman Kam Hoag was the top Columbia City finisher at the Warsaw Sectional, where he shot 73 to finish third, and the state finals. All five members of the 2021 lineup, including the other two returners, Alex and Andrew Hedrick, were the low scorer for the Eagles in tournaments last year.

Storylines

Watch out for Penn: Local teams don't just have to look out for each other – for teams that advance to the Plymouth Regional, they also have to contend with Penn, which has finished in the top three every year since 2018. The last time Penn didn't advance to state was in 2017.

Can Carroll charge to the state finals?: 2017 is also the last time the Chargers made it to the state championship.

Will anyone make it out of Muncie?: There's a similar problem for the local teams that advance to the Muncie Central Region, who in recent years have come up against Hamilton Southeastern, Cathedral, Fishers and Noblesville. Bellmont sophomore Winston Brown advanced as an individual after shooting a 68, but no local team has come out of the regional since 2011, when Norwell was the champion.

Conference championship day: May 21 is conference tournament day – the NE8 at Cobblestone, NLC at Black Squirrel, SAC at Brookwood, ACAC at Celina Lynx, NECC at Zollner.

Fab Freshmen: Leo's Justin Hicks was named to the IHSGCA All-State Team as a freshman last year. Alex Hedrick qualified for the state finals as a freshman back in 2019. Are there any ninth graders who will make a splash this year?

