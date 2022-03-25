Cougars confident they can set pace

ALBION – When Providence faces off with Central Noble in the state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, the Pioneers will have a challenge the rest of Class 2A has so far struggled to solve: How to slow down Connor Essegian, the 10th-leading scorer in Indiana state history, and the rest of the starting lineup, which is averaging a combined 33.3 points.

But if there's anyone who's turned up the pressure on defense this postseason, it's the Pioneers, who gave up 43.3 points per game during the regular season, but just 35 in their state tournament run.

“That's what our program is built on, defense, it's certainly a priority. We talk about defense, rebounding, and valuing the basketball,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “We'll mix it up. We'll play mostly man, but we'll play zone as well. Both of those defenses help us get there. We're not beholden to one thing, but we think it's more about how you do than what you do.”

Multiple Central Noble players said their initial impressions of Providence (20-6) reminded them of NECC-rival Eastside, the only Class 2A team to beat the Cougars (28-2) this season – although Central Noble won two of the three meetings with the Blazers this season.

“We've got a size advantage, an athleticism advantage, like we have in a lot of games,” Central Noble senior Logan Gard said Tuesday. “We want to get out in transition. We know that Providence likes to slow the game down. We played Eastside earlier in the year, and I think that's prepared us for this game.”

Cougars coach John Bodey also said that the strength of the Providence defense is the first thing that stood out to him the first time he watched the Pioneers on film.

“They're going to be physical defensively. They're going to be in the right spot. Last night I watched their game against Linton-Stockton with Joey Hart, and they're probably going to guard Connor the same way they guarded him,” Bodey said Monday. “It's going to be a physical game like we had Saturday against Carroll (Flora).”

Although Eastside dealt Central Noble one of its two losses, Bodey said that there was a lesson to be learned from the 42-36 regular-season loss.

“Connor went down with four minutes left in the third quarter and didn't go back into the game, we're down eight. And we cut it down to three, so I think our kids know that if I pull Connor out for two or three minutes, they can keep us in the game,” Bodey said.

“We've done that a few times. Connor got in foul trouble in the sectional final. I sat him for three minutes in the first half. And I sat him for another three minutes in the second half when he got his third foul, and we kept the lead.”

Central Noble's defensive average is nearly identical to Providence's at 43.37 points per game, which ranks 27th in the state (the Cougars are averaging 64.83 points per game, which ranks 32nd.) Central Noble's average margin of victory is 21.47 points, the largest in the state, while Providence does not rank in the top 50.

“I think we're a lot harder working than people give us credit for,” said Conner Lemmon, who averages 8 points and 3.3 assists. “We play really hard, we play together, and I think our effort goes a little under the radar.”

