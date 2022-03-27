Bittersweet end to 'special season'

INDIANAPOLIS – It was Providence that got to make history on Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, claiming the school's first boys basketball title with a 62-49 win in the Class 2A final over fellow first-time finalist Central Noble.

But that doesn't take away from the legacy of Connor Essegian and the rest of the Central Noble Class of 2022, Cougars coach John Bodey said in the postgame press conference.

“I told the kids in the locker room, we're not going to talk about this game, we're going to talk about the last four years. It's been a special season, a special four years,” Bodey said. “In my coach career, it's been a special six years at Central Noble.”

It's a bittersweet ending for Essegian, who took over 10th place on the Indiana boys career scoring list at the semistate championship last week and, after scoring 18 in a losing effort in the state finals, finishes with 2,526 points. Half of the top 10 scorers (Essegian, Luke Brown of Blackford, Romeo Langford of New Albany, Eric Hunter of Tindley and Trevon Bluiett of Park Tudor) have played in the last decade.

“It's neat for me, knowing the history of Indiana basketball, knowing where Connor's at on the scoring list now,” Bodey said. “And he didn't do it as a gunner. His percentage, for three years, has been 40% and above from 3 and 69% from 2(-point range.) So he's doing things the right way, and we're doing things the right way offensively to get him those looks.”

Four seniors (Essegian, Ryan Schroeder, Logan Gard and Aidan Dreibelbis) accounted for 43 of Central Noble's 49 points and 17 of 23 rebounds in Saturday's final. They are the winningest class (89-18) in Central Noble boys basketball history after finishing this season with a 28-3 record. They claimed three straight conference tournament titles and the school's second boys basketball regional trophy and first semistate title.

“It's a huge blessing to be able to accomplish what we did. It fell short, the guys sitting to my right, and the guys in the locker room, I'm blessed to be able to play basketball with them and grow off the court,” Essegian said. “I've been playing with (Gard and Schroeder) since middle school. And our relationship off the court is something that'll never break. I'll be with them for life.”

Essegian will play college ball at Wisconsin, and all that's left of his high school career is perhaps some hardware and showcase games.

But at a program where the motto is “leave it better than you found it,” the Central Noble leaders of the future will remember his lessons for seasons to come.

“Connor Essegian, he's helped me calm down. He's in the spotlight all the time. When I came in here as a freshman, I was nervous, I had no idea what was going on,” sophomore Jackson Andrews said earlier this week. “He said, just calm down, everything is going to be OK. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it meant a lot to me, and it helped me out a ton.”

