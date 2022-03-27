Cougars unable to claw back

INDIANAPOLIS – The Central Noble Cougars got off to a disastrous start in their first trip to the Class 2A boys basketball state finals and never completely dug themselves out of the early hole, falling 62-49 to Providence on Saturday afternoon.

The Pioneers (21-6), who entered the postseason unranked, never trailed in the championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and started building a formidable lead from the get-go: They led 5-0 before Ryan Schroeder hit a jumper to score Central Noble's first points, led 13-4 by the first media timeout four minutes into the game and were up 25-9 by the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers shot 34.7% from beyond the 3-point arc coming into the finals but hit four of five 3-point attempts in the first quarter. Providence also hit six of nine from inside the arc in the first quarter while outrebounding Central Noble 8-3.

“Early on, they were more physical than us. They pushed us out further on offense than what we are used to, and that's on us,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “I know they hit a couple 3s, but there were way too many strong-handed drives. We just weren't in the right position to stop the drives.”

The No. 3 Cougars (28-3) were able to stem the bleeding in the second quarter, holding Providence to six points while evening the rebounding and turnover margins. The Pioneers didn't hit any of their 3-point attempts in the second quarter, and Casey Kaelin, who had poured in nine points in the first quarter, didn't score in the second as he picked up his second foul and spent half the quarter on the bench.

Providence led 31-20 at halftime before Logan Gard opened the third quarter with a layup that cut Central Noble's deficit to 31-22. But Grant Williams responded with a 3-pointer, and Central Noble would not get back within single digits of the Pioneers for the rest of the game.

Some of the problems that had plagued the Cougars in the first quarter reappeared in the second half: Despite a size advantage, they were outrebounded 29-23. The Pioneers outscored the Cougars in the paint, 26-18. Providence tallied six steals (Central Noble had two) and the Cougars finished with 10 turnovers.

Central Noble, which had come into the finals averaging 64.3 points per game and holding the state's largest average margin of victory, shot 39.5% of the field, well below its season average of 59%. Providence shot 52.4% in the final. Even the Pioneers' bench outshined the Cougars, accounting for 18 points while Central Noble's added three.

Kaelin led all scorers with 21 points, Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds and Quentin Hesse scored 12. Connor Essegian led the Cougars with 18 points and three assists, Schroeder had 12 points and four assists and Gard 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

“I talked about how Carroll (Flora) had been the most physical team personally on me, and they took it to another level,” said Essegian, who was held to six points in the first half. “They were bumping up two or three guys, following me around. They tried full-court. I kind of knew it was coming, but they executed it really well.”

The mental attitude award was won by Cade Carver of Providence.

It is the first boys basketball title, but eighth overall state title for the Pioneers, who have faced NECC teams in each of their last three finals (the baseball team beat Eastside in 2021; boys soccer fell to Westview last season).

“These memories are going to last forever,” Gard said. “Other than honestly getting the W, there's not much else I would change, getting to play with these guys.”

