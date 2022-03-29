5 To Watch Baseball Preview

Last spring marked northeast Indiana's return to Victory Field for the IHSAA baseball state finals as Eastside qualified in Class 2A, the first local school to do so since Norwell won the Class 3A title in 2013. The Blazers fell to Providence, marking a trend that's seen a Northeast Corner Conference school face off against Providence for a state championship in three straight seasons (the Pioneers boys soccer team lost to Westview in the fall of 2021 and Central Noble fell to Providence in the Class 2A boys basketball state finals on Saturday).

Teams

Eastside: The Blazers finished 26-7 a year ago, and although six seniors departed from the Class 2A state finalists, Purdue Fort Wayne-bound Owen Willard returns for his senior season after going 9-1 as a junior and striking out 136 in 78 innings with a sparkling 0.54 ERA. At the plate, Willard hit .481 with 36 RBI.

Bishop Dwenger: Like Eastside, the Saints saw six seniors graduate. But the Saints hold a proud baseball tradition, finishing 23-7 a year ago, including a perfect 14-0 record in the SAC.

Fremont: The Eagles won 23 games a year ago, tying for second in the NECC at 8-2. Seniors Ethan Bock (.484 average, the 50th best hitter in Indiana last spring according to MaxPreps.com) and Nicholas Miller (44 RBI, the 10th most in the state in 2021) give Fremont a great chance to compete for the conference title.

Blackhawk Christian: Although the Braves finished under .500 a year ago, just two seniors graduated from a team that advanced to the Class A regional finals.

Leo: The Lions rolled to a 29-4 record last year, finishing 7-0 in Northeast 8 play while outscoring foes 308-127.

Players

Cam Martinez, Jr., Bishop Luers: As a sophomore, Martinez hit .448 (43-for-96), scored 40 runs and drove in 40. On the mound, Martinez went 4-1 with 59 strikeouts in 342/3 innings.

Sam Gladd, Sr., Columbia City: Gladd hit .529 2021 (36-for-82), finishing in the top 20 statewide in batting average according to MaxPreps.

Dalton Wasson, Sr., Heritage: In his junior season, Wasson reached base at a .613 clip, ranking in the top 30 in the state as Heritage finished 24-4.

Cade Shelton, So., Norwell: In 2021 – as a freshman – Shelton stood as the only pitcher in Indiana to post a 0.00 ERA with at least 20 IP.

Carter Knoblauch, Sr., Woodlan: He ranked 17th statewide last spring among pitchers, fanning 103 batters.

Storylines

Bishop Battle In SAC? Last season, a Monday home-and-away doubleheader decided the SAC title, as Bishop Dwenger swept Bishop Luers – the only two conference defeats for either squad. The Saints won 23 games in 2021, including a perfect 14-0 record in league play, but saw six seniors graduate. Coming off a 22-win season last spring, the Knights lost just three players to graduation from a squad that posted a 12-2 mark in the SAC.

Tight atop the ACAC: South Adams stands as the defending ACAC champs, finishing 5-1 in the league in 2021. But three other teams (Heritage, Jay County and Adams Central) all went 4-2.

Twin towers in NE8: Although Leo swept the conference last spring, Norwell exacted a measure of revenge with a 5-3 victory over the Lions in the regional semifinals. The Knights last defeated Leo in the regular season in 2018.

Preseason rankings: Just one team – Eastside in Class 2A – featured in the top 10 in any class in the IHSBCA preseason poll, with the Blazers coming in 10th. Blackhawk in Class A, Adams Central in Class 2A, Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers and Garrett in Class 3A and Homestead in Class 4A all received votes.

Big challenges for Blazers: In addition to Fremont, Eastside faces some other tough foes in the challenge to repeat as NECC champions. Garrett won 18 games in 2021 and graduated just four regulars from its lineup, and Fairfield is ranked eighth in the Class 2A preseason poll.