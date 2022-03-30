High School tennis preview

Last spring, Homestead ended a long drought – at least for the Spartans – of claiming a semistate championship, winning its first semistate in girls tennis since 2009. That championship, the 16th in the sport in school history, put Homestead alone in second place statewide in team semistate titles, just one behind Carmel.

Teams

Homestead: The Spartans finished 19-2 last year, advancing to the state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Carmel. Homestead ended the year ranked No. 5 statewide.

Carroll: The Chargers, the only other area squad listed in the final state rankings (No. 23), advanced to the regional championship a year ago.

Dwenger: The Saints claimed the Concordia Sectional championship, taking a point off Carroll in the regional semifinals a season ago and finishing 2021 ranked No. 4 in the district.

Warsaw: The Tigers won their own sectional last spring, claiming their 30th sectional championship in school history, a total tied for 10th best statewide.

Angola: The Hornets finished No. 6 in the final district rankings last spring, winning their second straight sectional title, their eighth championship in the last nine contested seasons and 14th sectional crown overall.

Individuals

Ellie Cook, Sr., Homestead: After playing at No. 3 singles a season ago, Cook stands as the lone returning singles starter for the Spartans, earning an honorable mention designation on the 2021 All-State squad.

Victoria Skender, Sr., Carroll: Last spring, Skender dropped a tough 7-5, 7-5 decision in the regional finals to Homestead's Ellie Cook. Skender played behind two seniors in the Chargers' lineup in 2021, and may need to step into the No. 1 spot as Carroll's top two singles players last season both graduated.

Samantha Hess, Jr., Carroll: Hess teamed with then-senior Emily Davis a year ago, earning second team All-State honors.

Mackinzie Toliver, Sr. Norwell: As a doubles player for the Knights in 2021, Toliver and partner Lindsay Collins, a 2021 graduate, earned All-District honors.

Molly Runestad, Jr., Leo: As a sophomore, Runestad impressed enough to get honorably mentioned on the All-State team.

Storylines

Lineup gaps: Homestead and Carroll, the area's two most storied programs, both saw four seniors graduate from last year's lineups in the regional finals. Whether these traditional powers reload or rebuild will go a long way toward shaping the area tennis scene this spring.

New leader at Luers: Last week, Bishop Luers announced that Ashley Calderon, who previously coached the sport at the school, would take over the program once again. The former college player also has a son playing tennis for the Knights' boys squad.

Regal battle in Northeast 8: Leo and Norwell both return a player selected to the All-District squad. The Lions can build around Runestad and the Knights around Toliver, but how the rest of their respective lineups step up could very well determine who reigns in the NE8.

Can Cadets stop Saints: Last season, Bishop Dwenger edged Concordia in their regular-season matchup 3-2, then claimed the same scoreline in sectionals. These two traditional SAC powers scrimmaged Thursday, and their matchup at Dwenger on April 25 will likely determine the conference champion this spring.

Can Flying Jets keep rolling: Adams Central claimed another ACAC title last spring and its first sectional championship since 2017, toppling Norwell 3-2 in the finals. The Flying Jets return senior Jessica Tobias and junior Hillary Tobias but must replace five players that graduated from last year's lineup.