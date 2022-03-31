Spartans shut out as they open softball field

Leo claimed the first victory at Homestead's new softball field on Wednesday, winning 3-0 with a big third inning.

Leo's three-run outburst was kicked off by another first: sophomore Ava Papenbrock, hitting eighth in her varsity debut, knocked a pitch by Homestead's Megan Rosenbaum over the fence in leftfield to give the Lions a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. The damage would've been even worse for the Spartans (0-1), but they had caught courtesy runner Lillian Resor attempting to steal second earlier in Papenbrock's at-bat.

“It was her first varsity hit – really, it was her first varsity swing, because she attempted to bunt one and pulled back because it was a ball. It was great to see,” Leo coach Ben Shappell said. “She is one of the hardest-working kids in practice. No matter what drill we're doing, she's focused on that drill. She'll try anything we ask her to try. The amount of work she has put in from last year to this year, she earned that starting spot in left field and obviously she earned it batting, too.”

After the solo home run, junior Sydney Tackett grounded out, but the Spartans were in trouble once again when a fly ball hit by junior Leah May glanced off the glove of the Homestead center fielder, allowing May to reach second base. Later, with the bases loaded, Leo sophomore Anna Woods hit a line drive single that narrowly missed Rosenbaum, bringing in two runs and giving the Lions (1-0) a 3-0 lead.

“Even in the first inning, we had a couple of line drives that were caught, but they were good hits. So for them to believe in themselves enough to keep doing the same things, even though they got out on it the first time, it's really good to see,” Shappell said.

Outside of the top of the third, hits were hard to come by at Homestead's new field. Rosenbaum recorded the first, a single to left to lead off the bottom of the second inning, and Spartans leadoff hitter Libby Minobe, a junior, hit doubles to left in the third and sixth innings, but was stranded both times.

Leo's only other hit came when May led off the fifth inning with a bunt single. Homestead pitchers walked seven.

“We put their leadoff hitter on six out of seven times, that's not good strategy. But we wiggled out of it, and I was proud of the way that the defense held together,” Homestead coach Tom Clagg said.

Junior Ellie Sauder struck out five in four innings for the Lions, and sophomore Mackenzie Arroyo struck out five more in three innings of relief.

“Really I think it's all about everyone else. The team behind me, they put me at peace, and knowing they're back there for me is amazing,” Sauder said.

Former Homestead players Jackie Roberts, Allie Meyers, Amanda Patterson and Nicole Vickery threw out ceremonial first pitches ahead of the game. Roberts and Meyers are the daughters of longtime Homestead assistant Anne Mathias, who died in 2017.

“(The old diamond) started out, it was a little backstop, about 20 feet wide, and two little wooden benches on each side, and that was it. And it was really put together piecemeal,” Clagg said. “This (new field) is all planned out, every little thing.”

vjacobsen@jg.net