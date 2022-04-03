Westfield star, Purdue commit is Mr. Basketball

Westfield senior Braden Smith was announced as the winner of the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award by the IndyStar on Saturday.

Smith, a Purdue commit, earned 128 votes from basketball coaches and members of the media. Homestead's Fletcher Loyer was second with 109 votes, making this the second year in a row that the top two Mr. Basketball vote-getters have committed to the Boilermakers.

The last time Purdue snagged back-to-back Indiana Mr. Basketballs was in 1964-66, when winners Dennis Brady, Billy Keller and Rick Mount all went with the Boilermakers.

Central Noble's Connor Essegian, who is headed to Wisconsin, was also a Mr. Basketball finalist and finished fourth with 41 votes. CJ Gunn of Lawrence North placed third with 57 votes Chesterton's Travis Grayson fifth with 16 votes. Six other players received at least one vote.

Smith is Westfield's all-time leading scorer with 1,629 points and also holds the school record with 453 assists. Despite reinjuring his left foot in a game Jan. 21, he averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 21 games as the Shamrocks went 22-7 and won the first sectional title in the program's history.

As a college recruit, the 6-foot Smith is a three-star player, ranked No. 197 in the country, per 247sports.com.

He is the third Indiana Mr. Basketball to choose Purdue in the last eight years (joining Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst and Homestead product Caleb Swanigan). Previously, the Boilermakers had not landed the award's winner since Glenn Robinson took it in 1991. Smith is the 13th winner of the award to choose Purdue, a total that trails only Indiana's 29.

The point guard also becomes the fifth consecutive Mr. Basketball to sign with an in-state college. Prior to Furst, Anthony Leal, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Romeo Langford played for Indiana.

The five straight Mr. Basketball-winners to stay home in some form is the longest streak since seven straight did so in a six-year span from 1986 to 1991 (Jay Edwards and Lyndon Jones shared the award in 1987 and both went to Indiana).

Smith will team at Purdue with Loyer, whom he beat in the regional semifinals this year, Smith's Westfield team defeated Loyer's Spartans 64-53, though the Shamrocks lost to Kokomo in the regional final to finish 22-7. Homestead beat Westfield 58-55 during the regular season.

In addition to landing Furst in the 2021 class, the Boilermakers signed runner-up Trey Kaufman-Renn, who redshirted as a freshman during the 2021-22 season.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, all four players will be on the Boilermakers' roster in 2022-23, and a couple of them might be making a significant impact on the court.