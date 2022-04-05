Brooks enters draft process

Former North Side star Keion Brooks will enter his name in the NBA draft process, he announced Monday. Brooks, a forward at Kentucky with two years of college eligibility remaining, can pull his name out of the draft and return to college at any point before June 1.

“I would like to thank all my teammates and coaches along the way for helping me prepare and be the best player I can be,” Brooks said in a statement on social media. “I am looking forward to the next chapter. ... I appreciate all the love and support as I work toward chasing my dream of playing in the NBA.”

Brooks is not listed in the first round of most mock drafts but has received second-round grades from some experts.

Brooks, a Fort Wayne native who played three seasons for the Legends before spending his senior season at the La Lumiere School in northwest Indiana, averaged a career-high 10.8 points for the Wildcats this season and raised his field goal percentage from 44% in 2020-21 to 49% this year. He added 4.4 rebounds per contest and started all 33 of Kentucky's games in a season that saw the Wildcats go 26-7 before losing to No. 15 seed St. Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“The ending doesn't change how I look at these guys at all,” Brooks said. “I love every single one of them. I love the progress and the progression that we made throughout the whole year, how we came together, how we got better as a team, how guys got better individually.

“I love and enjoy being around the staff, having really good and great times. My tenure here has been a little funky and difficult, a little different, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. Coming here, I've learned a lot beyond being a basketball player, but Coach (John) Calipari has done a great job of shaping me into a better man and that being said, I don't regret anything that I've been through as long as I've been here.”

Brooks, the 2018 winner of The Journal Gazette's Tiffany Gooden Award as the most outstanding basketball player in the SAC, was a consensus five-star recruit out of high school, ranked 24th-best player in the country by 247sports.com.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing chose to play at Kentucky over Indiana, Michigan State and North Carolina, though friends and former AAU teammates Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armaan Franklin picked the Hoosiers.

“I feel like (Calipari) lets his players play,” Brooks said at his commitment announcement. “If you're an athlete, and you can make plays, he'll let you do that. He's not going to hold you back and restrain you. ... It's how I play, and it fits my playing style the best.”

Brooks started just nine games his first two seasons with the Wildcats and missed nine games with a leg injury in 2020-21, when Kentucky went 9-16, the program's fewest wins since 1926-27.

He returned to the Wildcats as a junior and helped spark a turnaround with a breakout season, including a 27-point, eight-rebound performance in an 80-62 win over eventual national finalist Kansas in January.

He enters the draft process with Calipari's blessing.

“His thoughtfulness and maturity not only as a player, but as a man, will allow him to go through this process and make the best decision for his future,” Calipari told ESPN. “He and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide.”

