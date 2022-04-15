Loyer behind Smith again

Purdue's recruits are making a clean sweep of this year's Indiana high school basketball awards.

Just two weeks after Westfield guard Braden Smith and Homestead guard Fletcher Loyer finished first and second in the 2022 IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award voting, they've done it again.

Smith edged out Loyer – this time as the top vote-getter on The Associated Press all-state team announced Thursday.

It was the second time Purdue recruits were 1-2 in voting. In last year's balloting by a panel of sports writers, broadcasters and coaches, Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, the Mr. Basketball winner, and Trey Kaufman-Renn, the Mr. Basketball runner-up, shared the honor of earning the most votes.

Connor Essegian, the Wisconsin recruit who helped Central Noble to a runner-up finish in Class 2A, was also a first-team all-state selection, and Northrop senior guard Jalen Jackson, who is heading to Illinois-Chicago, was named to the second team.

Players are selected regardless of grade level or which classifications their schools compete. The first, second and third teams are composed of the top 15 vote-getters.

Loyer, this year's Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He made 73 3-pointers and scored 1,360 points in two seasons with Homestead after playing previously in Michigan.

He's the only player to earn all-state honors in 2021 and 2022. Loyer was a third-team selection last year.

Smith, a 6-foot point guard, averaged 18.3 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 1.9 steals despite missing eight games because of a foot injury and postponing surgery so he could compete in the state tournament. He posted three-game averages of 24 points, 8 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds in wins over No. 2 Fishers, Noblesville and No. 3 Carmel, the defending state champs, as the Shamrocks captured their first sectional title.

Smith also got the upper hand on Loyer when they met in the regional semifinals. Smith's career ended with a loss to Kokomo. He finished as Westfield's career leader in points (1,629) and assists (453).

Also on this year's first team are Lawrence North guard C.J. Gunn, who is headed to Indiana, and guard Tayshawn Comer of Class 4A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral.

Other seniors named to the second team are Chesterton guard Travis Grayson, who led his Class 4A squad to a state runner-up finish; Carmel guard Peter Suder, who played on Class 4A title teams in 2019 and 2021; and Warren Central forward Tae Davis. They were joined by emerging 6-foot-10 sophomore Flory Bidunga from Congo, who averaged 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and shot 78.7% from the field for Kokomo.

The third team is composed of Indianapolis Pike guard Ryan Conwell, Penn guard Markus Burton, Indianapolis Cathedral center Xavier Booker, Mount Vernon (Fortville) guard Armon Jarrad and Bloomington North forward JaQualon Roberts.

Among the high honorable mentions from area teams were Snider's Karson Jenkins and Leo's Caedmon Bontrager, whose teammate D.J. Allen received honorable mention along with NorthWood's Cade Brenner, West Noble's Austin Cripe, Carroll's Owen Duff, Blackhawk Christian's Gage Sefton and Josh Furst – Caleb's brother – Central Noble's Logan Gard, Warsaw's Jaxson Gould, North Side's Brauntae Johnson, Snider's Aidan Lambert, Norwell's Luke McBride, Woodlan's Joe Reidy, and Eastside's Gabe Trevino.