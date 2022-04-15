Braves' Davidson leaving sideline

After an oncology appointment Monday, Davidson met with Blackhawk Christian Principal Mark Harmon and Athletic Director Joel Cotton on Tuesday to tell them he was stepping down as coach.

Since October 2020, Davidson has been dealing with terminal cancer and was told Monday he has limited time remaining.

“It's hard to let go of it, for sure, but we prayed for clarity,” Davidson said “I told my team this morning, sometimes God makes things clear and other times he doesn't, but this was really clear. I would love to coach them, but it's just not going to happen.

“I did not get emotional today. I think the Lord kind of held me together.”

The school has named him emeritus head coach and is starting a search immediately for his replacement.

During a nine-year Blackhawk Christian career, Davidson's Braves compiled a 197-55 record, including going 128-16 the last five years. His teams won eight sectionals, three regionals and two semistate titles along with state championships in 2019 (Class A) and 2021 (Class 2A). They were ranked No. 1 in 2020 with a 23-3 record when COVID-19 shut down the season.

“Marc Davidson exemplifies what it means to be a Christ-like role model and mentor to our student-athletes,” Cotton said in a statement. “His leadership of our boys' basketball program has provided lifelong memories for the players and families in our program and certainly for the Blackhawk Christian community. Whatever Marc's health permits him to do, he will always be welcome to speak into the lives of our students.”

After beginning his competitive career at age 8, Davidson was an all-state player at Aurora Christian in Illinois before playing two seasons at the University of Illinois. He finished his college career at Trinity International before starting a 10-year professional career in France.

Previously, Davidson had coached at his alma maters Trinity International and Aurora Christian in Illinois, and then in Georgia before spending two years at Lakewood Park Christian where he went 30-15 before coming to Blackhawk Christian in 2014. Davidson, 49, was named Indiana Coach of the Year in 2021 and District Coach of the Year in 2020.

“Nine years, great families, great kids, and we've been so fortunate,” Davidson said. “You hear these horror stories about how one parent can derail a whole season, and we just never had to deal with that. The parents have been supportive and as a result the kids have been supportive. When you get kids with some talent who buy into what you are asking of them, then you have a program.”

Throughout the last two seasons, Davidson has been sharing his testimony with opponents following games. Praying with opposing teams has always been a Blackhawk Christian tradition, but Davidson's testimonies are more personal. Instead of shying away from sharing his condition, he leaned into the opportunity.

“I just feel like the Lord has given me a message that I have to share,” he said in March. “I kind of feel like Peter when he told the Sanhedrin (Acts 4:20) I can't help but talk about the things I've seen and heard. I just feel like I can't help talking about it.”

“From a Christian perspective, I have a green light here to talk about Jesus anywhere and everywhere, so that's what we did,” he said Thursday. “We did that at our camps, we did it after games, at our practices. Prospective parents would come in and I'm right up front with them. This is who I am and who we are. From that standpoint, it's been really refreshing to come in there and do the things we want to do and talk about Jesus as much as you want, and you can't do that everywhere.”

Five of his six sons played for Davidson at Blackhawk Christian and his son Jimmy will be a senior next season.

“It will be tough for him, but I told him they are going to bring in the right man,” Davidson said. “The Lord has the right man for this job already lined up.”

The school has supported the entire Davidson family over the past two years, giving him and his wife, Lisa (a French teacher), recent leaves of absence from teaching. Already Thursday morning, texts were pouring in from past players, parents and friends.

“They have just gone above and beyond for us in so many ways,” he said. “Some of it is the tangible stuff you feel with the hugs and the cards, and some of it is logistically, like when we were going to Scottsdale (for six weeks of treatment last fall), and they were like just go, get your treatment you need and don't even think about school. Who does that because they have a school to run, and they have to think about getting subs? They have been so supportive every step of the way.”