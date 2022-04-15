East Noble girls blow away field

When the East Noble girls track team loaded onto the bus to head to the second annual Legend Relays at North Side on Thursday afternoon, Knights coach Cody Wait said he could feel the bus shaking as it was buffeted by heavy winds.

He knew his team would soon be running, jumping and throwing in those same conditions. But from the starting gun of the first relay through an intense pole vault competition that wrapped up after 10 p.m., the Knights didn’t miss a beat, winning the team title with 119 points. Churubusco was second in the nine-team field with 100 points, and Columbia City was third with 91.

“I’m like, ‘Guys, we’re pretty tough, we run in this at practice for a reason,’ ” Wait said. “I told them coming in, you have to be able to adjust because of this weather. Some of you at long jump are going to have to move your steps, some of you at pole vault are going to have to move your steps. And they all looked at me and said, ‘OK.’ ”

East Noble’s only win of the night came at long jump, where Emma Forker won with a mark of 17 feet, 6 inches, and her teammate Julianna Crow was second at 16-2.75. Forker and Hope Fleck also took second and third in the 100 dash, the Knights took third in the 4x200, 4x400, sprint medley and middle distance medley relays and Kaite West was second in the discus with a throw of 86 feet. Addison Lindsey took third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:37.04 and Hailey Holbrook and Lily Dechert took third and fourth in the pole vault as both set personal records by clearing 9 feet, 3 inches.

Lydia Bennett of DeKalb was the distance star of the night, setting a meet record of 5:19.88 in the 1,600, and then helping the Barons to victory in the distance medley, which they won in in record fashion at 14:31.99. South Side’s Lauren Walda, who was second in the 1,600 in 5:25.86, also ran under the meet record of 5:34.03 she set last year.

“I was just surprised myself, because of the weather and everything,” Bennett said of her winning mile time. “But I was super excited, I knew what I had to do and I was pretty confident going into this. I knew I had to get out in front and stay in front, even with the wind, and just battle it out.”

Central Noble’s Ella Zolman improved on her own 100-meter dash record from last year to win in 12.63, and the Cougars also won the 4x100 relay in 52.93. Zolman also placed second in the high jump with a clearance of 4-10.

Lilyana Lahr and Felice Mullinax of Central Noble finished 1-2 in the 600-meter run. Lahr’s winning time was 1:45.38 and Mullinax checked in at 1:49.23. Bothe Lahr and Mullinax also helped the Eagles to victory in the 4x400 relay (4:26.08) and the sprint medley relay (5:58.51).

Haley Thompson claimed Columbia City’s fourth win of the night with a mark of 33 feet, 6.75 inches in the shot put.

Running on her home track, North Side’s Jaliyah Paige lowered her own 100 hurdles record from last year from 16.00 to 15.19. Churubusco’s Isabelle Zuk was second in 16.51. She also took second in the 300 meter hurdles (52.94), ran a leg on Busco’s winning 4x200 relay team (1:53.34) and was third in the long jump.

Anogla’s Olivia Thomas won the 300 hurdles in 51.94, her teammate Morgan Gaerte won the high jump at a height of 5 feet, 3 inches, and Angola won the middle distance medley relay, the first race of the day, in 7:10.65.

Bree Fulkerson of Churubusco easily won the discus with a mark of 108 feet, and her Eagles teammate Brelle Shearer was one of two pole vaulters to clear 9 feet, 6 inches. South Side’s Grace Gillie, who also cleared 9-6, placed first based on the number of attempts.

