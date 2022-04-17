Sunday, April 17, 2022 1:00 am
All-Northeast Indiana Basketball Teams
All-Northeast Indiana Basketball Team: Boys
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The teams are selected by Victoria Jacobsen, the high school sports editor. She draws on coach-selected all-conference teams, her own reporting, observations and season statistics.
First Team
Caedmon Bontrager, Leo
Height: 6-foot-8
Grade: Senior
Stats: 19.3 points, 7.9 rebounds
Of note: IBCA Senior Large School All-State
Darrion Brooks, New Haven
Height: 6-foot-4
Grade: Junior
Stats: 19.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals
Of note: Named to all-NE8 first team for the first time this season
Connor Essegian, Central Noble
Height: 6-foot-4
Grade: Senior
Stats: 26.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Of note: Mr. Basketball finalist (fourth in voting); 10th-leading scorer in Indiana history
Josh Furst, Blackhawk Christian
Height: 6-foot-6
Grade: Junior
Stats: (through 20 games) 16.8 points, 9.5 rebounds
Of note: IBCA Underclass Small School All-State
Jaxson Gould, Warsaw
Height: 6-foot-2
Grade: Junior
Stats: 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals
Of note: IBCA Underclass Large School All-State
Jalen Jackson, Northrop
Height: 6-foot-2
Grade: Senior
Stats: 27.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.3 steals
Of note: Indiana All-Star; 2nd in state in scoring
Karson Jenkins, Snider
Height: 6-foot-1
Grade: Senior
Stats: 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals
Of note: IBCA Senior All-State Supreme 15
Ashton Johnson, South Side
Height: 6-foot-2
Grade: Senior
Stats: 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.1 steals
Of note: IBCA Senior All-State Honorable Mention
Brauntae Johnson, North Side
Height: 6-foot-3
Grade: Sophomore
Stats: 18.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.7 steals, 1.4 blocks
Of note: IBCA Underclass Large School All-State
Aidan Lambert, Snider
Height: 6-foot-3
Grade: Senior
Stats: 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals
Of note: Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Senior Boys Workout invitee
Fletcher Loyer, Homestead
Height: 6-foot-4
Grade: Senior
Stats: 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals
Of note: Gatorade State Player of the Year for Indiana, Mr. Basketball runner-up
Luke McBride, Norwell
Height: 6-foot-2
Grade: Junior
Stats: 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals
Of note: Three-time All-NE8 first-team selection
Gage Sefton, Blackhawk Christian
Height: 6-foot-4
Grade: Junior
Stats: (through 20 games) 19.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists
Of note: IBCA Underclass Small School All-State
Joe Reidy, Woodlan
Height: 6-foot-7
Grade: Senior
Stats: 21.5 stats, 11.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.9 blocks
Of note: Saint Francis signee
Jakar Williams, New Haven
Height: 6-foot-3
Grade: Senior
Stats: 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.2 blocks
Of note: Committed to Findlay football
Second team
Lleyton Bailey, Norwell
Austin Cripe, West Noble
Logan Gard, Central Noble
Jordan Green, North Side
Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City
Chris Hood, East Noble
Zach Hubartt, Huntington North
Andrew Leeper, Homestead
Luke Saylor, Heritage
Gabe Trevino, Eastside
Cadell Wallace, Bishop Luers
Ajani Washington, Concordia
Omarion Washington, South Side
Owen Willard, Eastside
High honorable mention
Ethan Poling, Adams Central
Braysen Yergler, Adams Central
Dane Lantz, Angola
Landon Herbert, Angola
Jake Boyer, Blackhawk Christian
Jimmy Davidson, Blackhawk Christian
Lewis Jones, Blackhawk Christian
Owen Shively, Bishop Dwenger
Nick Thompson, Bishop Luers
Devon Lewis, Canterbury
Will Russell, Canterbury
Conner Lemmon, Central Noble
Ryan Schroeder, Central Noble
Mason Baker, Columbia City
Cole Hayworth, Concordia
David Speckhard, Concordia
Connor Penrod, DeKalb
Nick Snyder, Eastside
Logan Brace, Fremont
Gabel Pentecost, Fremont
Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead
Grant Leeper, Homestead
Seth Martin, Lakeland Christian
Mason Posey, Lakewood Park
DJ Allen, Leo
Judah Simfukwe, Warsaw
Keaton Dukes, Wawasee
Jevon Lewis, Wayne
Kyler Krull, Whitko
Collin Ziebarth, Whitko
Honorable mention
Ethan Brown, Adams Central
Jack Scheumann, Bellmont
John Ulman, Bellmont
Isaiah Wellman, Bellmont
Sam Campbell, Bishop Dwenger
Harrison Schreiber, Bluffton
Max Stoppenhagen, Bluffton
CJ Pieper, Bishop Dwenger
Beau Jacquay, Bishop Dwenger
Adam Nassour, Canterbury
Cannen Houser, Carroll
Jaxon Pardon, Carroll
Andrew Sinish, Carroll
Jackson Andrews, Central Noble
Drew Pliett, Churubusco
Alex Hedrick, Columbia City
Seth Mills, Columbia City
Alex Leslie, DeKalb
Brantley Hickman, DeKalb
Caden Pettis, DeKalb
Spencer Denton, East Noble
Logan Fry, Eastside
Hugh Henderson, Eastside
Ethan Bock, Fremont
Ethan Bontrager, Fremont
Kyle Smith, Garrett
Ryan Cool, Hamilton
Kobe Meyer, Heritage
Will Hotchkiss, Huntington North
Cam McCarver, Huntington North
Austin Oswalt, Huntington North
Carter Harman, Lakewood Park Christian
Cameron Hindle, Lakewood Park Christian
Brody Hiteshew, Leo
Trey Hiteshew, Leo
Jackson McGee
Xavier Middleton, Leo
Ayden Ruble, Leo
Dalman Alexander, Northrop
Jayden Schmenk, Northrop
Ryan Collins, North Side
Brody Bolyn, Norwell
Luke Graft, Norwell
Jake Parker, Norwell
Grant Brown, Snider
Trey Schoch, South Adams
Austin Harris, Southern Wells
Dustin Woodward, Southern Wells
Drew Heckaman, Warsaw
Chase Barnes, Wayne
Alex Miller, Woodlan
Braden Smith, Woodlan
-- Victoria Jacobsen, The Journal Gazette
vjacobsen@jg.net
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story