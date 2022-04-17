All-Northeast Indiana Basketball Team: Boys

The teams are selected by Victoria Jacobsen, the high school sports editor. She draws on coach-selected all-conference teams, her own reporting, observations and season statistics.

First Team

Caedmon Bontrager, Leo

Height: 6-foot-8

Grade: Senior

Stats: 19.3 points, 7.9 rebounds

Of note: IBCA Senior Large School All-State

Darrion Brooks, New Haven

Height: 6-foot-4

Grade: Junior

Stats: 19.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals

Of note: Named to all-NE8 first team for the first time this season

Connor Essegian, Central Noble

Height: 6-foot-4

Grade: Senior

Stats: 26.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists

Of note: Mr. Basketball finalist (fourth in voting); 10th-leading scorer in Indiana history

Josh Furst, Blackhawk Christian

Height: 6-foot-6

Grade: Junior

Stats: (through 20 games) 16.8 points, 9.5 rebounds

Of note: IBCA Underclass Small School All-State

Jaxson Gould, Warsaw

Height: 6-foot-2

Grade: Junior

Stats: 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals

Of note: IBCA Underclass Large School All-State

Jalen Jackson, Northrop

Height: 6-foot-2

Grade: Senior

Stats: 27.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.3 steals

Of note: Indiana All-Star; 2nd in state in scoring

Karson Jenkins, Snider

Height: 6-foot-1

Grade: Senior

Stats: 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals

Of note: IBCA Senior All-State Supreme 15

Ashton Johnson, South Side

Height: 6-foot-2

Grade: Senior

Stats: 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.1 steals

Of note: IBCA Senior All-State Honorable Mention

Brauntae Johnson, North Side

Height: 6-foot-3

Grade: Sophomore

Stats: 18.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.7 steals, 1.4 blocks

Of note: IBCA Underclass Large School All-State

Aidan Lambert, Snider

Height: 6-foot-3

Grade: Senior

Stats: 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals

Of note: Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Senior Boys Workout invitee

Fletcher Loyer, Homestead

Height: 6-foot-4

Grade: Senior

Stats: 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals

Of note: Gatorade State Player of the Year for Indiana, Mr. Basketball runner-up

Luke McBride, Norwell

Height: 6-foot-2

Grade: Junior

Stats: 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals

Of note: Three-time All-NE8 first-team selection

Gage Sefton, Blackhawk Christian

Height: 6-foot-4

Grade: Junior

Stats: (through 20 games) 19.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

Of note: IBCA Underclass Small School All-State

Joe Reidy, Woodlan

Height: 6-foot-7

Grade: Senior

Stats: 21.5 stats, 11.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.9 blocks

Of note: Saint Francis signee

Jakar Williams, New Haven

Height: 6-foot-3

Grade: Senior

Stats: 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.2 blocks

Of note: Committed to Findlay football

Second team

Lleyton Bailey, Norwell

Austin Cripe, West Noble

Logan Gard, Central Noble

Jordan Green, North Side

Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City

Chris Hood, East Noble

Zach Hubartt, Huntington North

Andrew Leeper, Homestead

Luke Saylor, Heritage

Gabe Trevino, Eastside

Cadell Wallace, Bishop Luers

Ajani Washington, Concordia

Omarion Washington, South Side

Owen Willard, Eastside

High honorable mention

Ethan Poling, Adams Central

Braysen Yergler, Adams Central

Dane Lantz, Angola

Landon Herbert, Angola

Jake Boyer, Blackhawk Christian

Jimmy Davidson, Blackhawk Christian

Lewis Jones, Blackhawk Christian

Owen Shively, Bishop Dwenger

Nick Thompson, Bishop Luers

Devon Lewis, Canterbury

Will Russell, Canterbury

Conner Lemmon, Central Noble

Ryan Schroeder, Central Noble

Mason Baker, Columbia City

Cole Hayworth, Concordia

David Speckhard, Concordia

Connor Penrod, DeKalb

Nick Snyder, Eastside

Logan Brace, Fremont

Gabel Pentecost, Fremont

Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead

Grant Leeper, Homestead

Seth Martin, Lakeland Christian

Mason Posey, Lakewood Park

DJ Allen, Leo

Judah Simfukwe, Warsaw

Keaton Dukes, Wawasee

Jevon Lewis, Wayne

Kyler Krull, Whitko

Collin Ziebarth, Whitko

Honorable mention

Ethan Brown, Adams Central

Jack Scheumann, Bellmont

John Ulman, Bellmont

Isaiah Wellman, Bellmont

Sam Campbell, Bishop Dwenger

Harrison Schreiber, Bluffton

Max Stoppenhagen, Bluffton

CJ Pieper, Bishop Dwenger

Beau Jacquay, Bishop Dwenger

Adam Nassour, Canterbury

Cannen Houser, Carroll

Jaxon Pardon, Carroll

Andrew Sinish, Carroll

Jackson Andrews, Central Noble

Drew Pliett, Churubusco

Alex Hedrick, Columbia City

Seth Mills, Columbia City

Alex Leslie, DeKalb

Brantley Hickman, DeKalb

Caden Pettis, DeKalb

Spencer Denton, East Noble

Logan Fry, Eastside

Hugh Henderson, Eastside

Ethan Bock, Fremont

Ethan Bontrager, Fremont

Kyle Smith, Garrett

Ryan Cool, Hamilton

Kobe Meyer, Heritage

Will Hotchkiss, Huntington North

Cam McCarver, Huntington North

Austin Oswalt, Huntington North

Carter Harman, Lakewood Park Christian

Cameron Hindle, Lakewood Park Christian

Brody Hiteshew, Leo

Trey Hiteshew, Leo

Jackson McGee

Xavier Middleton, Leo

Ayden Ruble, Leo

Dalman Alexander, Northrop

Jayden Schmenk, Northrop

Ryan Collins, North Side

Brody Bolyn, Norwell

Luke Graft, Norwell

Jake Parker, Norwell

Grant Brown, Snider

Trey Schoch, South Adams

Austin Harris, Southern Wells

Dustin Woodward, Southern Wells

Drew Heckaman, Warsaw

Chase Barnes, Wayne

Alex Miller, Woodlan

Braden Smith, Woodlan

