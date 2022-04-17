Sunday, April 17, 2022 1:00 am
All-Northeast Indiana Basketball Teams
All-Northeast Indiana Basketball Team: Girls
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The teams are selected by Victoria Jacobsen, the high school sports editor. She draws on coach-selected all-conference teams, her own reporting, observations and season statistics.
First Team
Nataley Armstrong, Garrett
Height: 5-foot-8
Grade: Senior
Stats: 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 2.7 steals
Of note: Fifth in the nation with 250 assists, according to MaxPreps, setting state record for assists in a season
Destini Craig, Snider
Height: 5-foot-9
Grade: Sophomore
Stats: 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.2 steals
Of note: IBCA Underclass Large School All-State
Taylor Double, Huntington North
Height: 5-foot-10
Grade: Junior
Stats: 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.4 steals
Of note: Three-time All-NE8 first-team selection
Taylor Fordyce, Carroll
Height: 5-foot-9
Grade: Junior
Stats: 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals
Of note: Two-time first-team All-SAC selection
Nevaeh Jackson, Northrop
Height: 6-foot
Grade: Junior
Stats: 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.6 steals, 2.8 blocks
Of note: IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention
Saniya Jackson, Northrop
Height: 6-foot
Grade: Junior
Stats: 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.0 steals, 1.1 blocks
Of note: Two-time first-team All-SAC selection
Bailey Kelham, Garrett
Height: 5-foot-11
Grade: Junior
Stats: 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals
Of note: Indiana Junior All-Star
Jyah LoVett, Snider
Height: 5-foot-7
Grade: Senior
Stats: 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.0 steals
Of note: IBCA Senior All-State Large School selection
Ayanna Patterson, Homestead
Height: 6-foot-3
Grade: Senior
Stats: 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks
Of note: Indiana Miss Basketball 2022
Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett
Height: 6-foot-1
Grade: Senior
Stats: 11.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 2.0 blocks
Of note: Committed to IUPUI volleyball
Jordyn Poole, Snider
Height: 5-foot-5
Grade: Sophomore
Stats: 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 steals
Of note: IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15
Abby Sanner, Warsaw
Height: 6-foot-2
Grade: Senior
Stats: 14.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks
Of note: Committed to Trine
Avah Smith, Woodlan
Height: 5-foot-9
Grade: Junior
Stats: 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.0 steals
Of note: IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention
Olivia Smith, South Side
Height: 5-foot-3
Grade: Senior
Stats: 19.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.8 steals
Of note: Indiana Senior All-Star
Alison Stephens, Homestead
Height: 6-foot
Grade: Junior
Stats: 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Of note: IBCA Underclass Large School All-State
Second team
Molly Baker, Columbia City
Addison Baxter, Columbia City
Ella Bickel, Heritage
Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell
Maggie Keinsley, Homestead
Hailee Kline, Blackhawk Christian
Kacilyn Krebs, Warsaw
Dakotah Krohn, Woodlan
Lauren Leach, Angola
Lexi Linder, Bishop Dwenger
Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City
Anna Parent, Bishop Luers
Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont
Jazmyn Smith, West Noble
Madison Vice, Central Noble
Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City
High honorable mention
Kenzie Fuelling, Bellmont
Sydney Keane, Bellmont
Addie Shank, Bishop Luers
Allie Boyer, Blackhawk Christian
Monroe Heller, Bluffton
Kayla Gibbs, Carroll
Meghan Kiebel, Central Noble
Skyelar Kessler, Eastside
Taylor Gerke, Garrett
Molly Stock, Homestead
Jessi Calizo, Lakeland Christian
Mattie Stonebraker, Lakeland Christian
Frannie Talarico, Lakewood Park Christian
Leah May, Leo
Amanda Thatcher, Northrop
Makenzie Fuess, Norwell
Mackinzie Toliver, Norwell
Johnea Donohue, Snider
Macy Pries, South Adams
Peyton Pries, South Adams
Justice Billingsley, South Side
Bailie Stephens, Warsaw
Kennedy White, Wawasee
Kloe Krieg, Whitko
Honorable mention
Kylie Roe, Adams Central
Marissa Van de Weg, Adams Central
Kylie Caswell, Angola
Emily Bleke, Bellmont
Hailey Cole, Bellmont
Ellen Scott, Bellmont
Mackenzie Sokol, Bishop Dwenger
Lily Helmuth, Blackhawk Christian
Aubrie Swain, Blackhawk Christian
Jasmine Anderson, Carroll
Alexis Castator, Carroll
Cara DeBolt, Churubusco
Annaka Nelson, Concordia
Ashley Cox, DeKalb
Lillie Cone, DeKalb
Kyndal Mynhier, East Noble
Grace Kriescher, Eastside
Faith Owen, Garrett
Claire Bickel, Heritage
Emma Reust, Homestead
Molly Daugherty, Huntington North
Grace Sell, Huntington North
Marissa Trout, Huntington North
Natalie Norris, Lakeland Christian
Ava McGrade, Lakewood Park Christian
Gabi Adams, Leo
Brooke McGee, Leo
Janiya Johnson, New Haven
Alexa Robinson, Northrop
Zara Nokour, North Side
Emily Todd, Norwell
Skyla Tomasek, Norwell
Kristen Wynn, South Adams
Riley Tappy, Southern Wells
Zoe Bergan, Warsaw
Jada Carter, Wawasee
Emilia Diaz, Wayne
Sydney Gorman, Wayne
Aniah Hill, Wayne
Mackensy Mabie, West Noble
Braisha Harrison, Whitko
Taylor Kneubuhler, Woodlan
– Victoria Jacobsen, The Journal Gazette
vjacobsen@jg.net
