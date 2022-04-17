All-Northeast Indiana Basketball Team: Girls

The teams are selected by Victoria Jacobsen, the high school sports editor. She draws on coach-selected all-conference teams, her own reporting, observations and season statistics.

First Team

Nataley Armstrong, Garrett

Height: 5-foot-8

Grade: Senior

Stats: 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 2.7 steals

Of note: Fifth in the nation with 250 assists, according to MaxPreps, setting state record for assists in a season

Destini Craig, Snider

Height: 5-foot-9

Grade: Sophomore

Stats: 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.2 steals

Of note: IBCA Underclass Large School All-State

Taylor Double, Huntington North

Height: 5-foot-10

Grade: Junior

Stats: 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.4 steals

Of note: Three-time All-NE8 first-team selection

Taylor Fordyce, Carroll

Height: 5-foot-9

Grade: Junior

Stats: 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals

Of note: Two-time first-team All-SAC selection

Nevaeh Jackson, Northrop

Height: 6-foot

Grade: Junior

Stats: 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.6 steals, 2.8 blocks

Of note: IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention

Saniya Jackson, Northrop

Height: 6-foot

Grade: Junior

Stats: 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.0 steals, 1.1 blocks

Of note: Two-time first-team All-SAC selection

Bailey Kelham, Garrett

Height: 5-foot-11

Grade: Junior

Stats: 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals

Of note: Indiana Junior All-Star

Jyah LoVett, Snider

Height: 5-foot-7

Grade: Senior

Stats: 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.0 steals

Of note: IBCA Senior All-State Large School selection

Ayanna Patterson, Homestead

Height: 6-foot-3

Grade: Senior

Stats: 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks

Of note: Indiana Miss Basketball 2022

Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett

Height: 6-foot-1

Grade: Senior

Stats: 11.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 2.0 blocks

Of note: Committed to IUPUI volleyball

Jordyn Poole, Snider

Height: 5-foot-5

Grade: Sophomore

Stats: 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 steals

Of note: IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15

Abby Sanner, Warsaw

Height: 6-foot-2

Grade: Senior

Stats: 14.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks

Of note: Committed to Trine

Avah Smith, Woodlan

Height: 5-foot-9

Grade: Junior

Stats: 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.0 steals

Of note: IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention

Olivia Smith, South Side

Height: 5-foot-3

Grade: Senior

Stats: 19.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.8 steals

Of note: Indiana Senior All-Star

Alison Stephens, Homestead

Height: 6-foot

Grade: Junior

Stats: 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists

Of note: IBCA Underclass Large School All-State

Second team

Molly Baker, Columbia City

Addison Baxter, Columbia City

Ella Bickel, Heritage

Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell

Maggie Keinsley, Homestead

Hailee Kline, Blackhawk Christian

Kacilyn Krebs, Warsaw

Dakotah Krohn, Woodlan

Lauren Leach, Angola

Lexi Linder, Bishop Dwenger

Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City

Anna Parent, Bishop Luers

Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont

Jazmyn Smith, West Noble

Madison Vice, Central Noble

Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City

High honorable mention

Kenzie Fuelling, Bellmont

Sydney Keane, Bellmont

Addie Shank, Bishop Luers

Allie Boyer, Blackhawk Christian

Monroe Heller, Bluffton

Kayla Gibbs, Carroll

Meghan Kiebel, Central Noble

Skyelar Kessler, Eastside

Taylor Gerke, Garrett

Molly Stock, Homestead

Jessi Calizo, Lakeland Christian

Mattie Stonebraker, Lakeland Christian

Frannie Talarico, Lakewood Park Christian

Leah May, Leo

Amanda Thatcher, Northrop

Makenzie Fuess, Norwell

Mackinzie Toliver, Norwell

Johnea Donohue, Snider

Macy Pries, South Adams

Peyton Pries, South Adams

Justice Billingsley, South Side

Bailie Stephens, Warsaw

Kennedy White, Wawasee

Kloe Krieg, Whitko

Honorable mention

Kylie Roe, Adams Central

Marissa Van de Weg, Adams Central

Kylie Caswell, Angola

Emily Bleke, Bellmont

Hailey Cole, Bellmont

Ellen Scott, Bellmont

Mackenzie Sokol, Bishop Dwenger

Lily Helmuth, Blackhawk Christian

Aubrie Swain, Blackhawk Christian

Jasmine Anderson, Carroll

Alexis Castator, Carroll

Cara DeBolt, Churubusco

Annaka Nelson, Concordia

Ashley Cox, DeKalb

Lillie Cone, DeKalb

Kyndal Mynhier, East Noble

Grace Kriescher, Eastside

Faith Owen, Garrett

Claire Bickel, Heritage

Emma Reust, Homestead

Molly Daugherty, Huntington North

Grace Sell, Huntington North

Marissa Trout, Huntington North

Natalie Norris, Lakeland Christian

Ava McGrade, Lakewood Park Christian

Gabi Adams, Leo

Brooke McGee, Leo

Janiya Johnson, New Haven

Alexa Robinson, Northrop

Zara Nokour, North Side

Emily Todd, Norwell

Skyla Tomasek, Norwell

Kristen Wynn, South Adams

Riley Tappy, Southern Wells

Zoe Bergan, Warsaw

Jada Carter, Wawasee

Emilia Diaz, Wayne

Sydney Gorman, Wayne

Aniah Hill, Wayne

Mackensy Mabie, West Noble

Braisha Harrison, Whitko

Taylor Kneubuhler, Woodlan

– Victoria Jacobsen, The Journal Gazette

vjacobsen@jg.net