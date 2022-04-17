Spartans seniors share SAC honor

Since 1994, The Journal Gazette has honored the most outstanding basketball played in the SAC with the Tiffany Gooden Award.

But sometimes, you can't pick just one.

Homestead seniors Ayanna Patterson and Fletcher Loyer are both Spartans record-breakers who earned statewide recognition for their achievements during this past season, and they become the first joint winners of the award.

This is the second straight Gooden Award for Patterson, the 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball winner, a McDonald's All-American and a UConn signee. Patterson is the fifth repeat winner of the Gooden Award, following Rachel King of Bishop Luers (2000-01), James Hardy of Elmhurst (2003-04), Deshaun Thomas of Bishop Luers (2008-10) and Karissa McLaughlin of Homestead (2016-17).

Loyer is the Gatorade 2021-22 Boys Player of the Year for Indiana and finished second in the Indiana Mr. Basketball voting behind his future Purdue teammate Braden Smith of Westfield.

No boy and girl from the same high school have won the Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball awards in the same school year.

Loyer is the fourth different Homestead player to win the Gooden Award, after McLaughlin, Patterson and Sydney Graber, the 2020 honoree, but the first boy. Spartans have now won six Gooden trophies since joining the SAC ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Patterson averaged 25.8 points on 60.4% shooting, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks with 19 double-doubles and seven 30-plus point games as a senior. She led the Spartans to a 23-2 record and their fourth straight sectional title this past season, and she finished her four-year career with just three losses to SAC teams, including one loss in the state tournament.

The 6-foot-3 senior is the Homestead record-holder in seven statistical categories, including career rebounds (1,006), blocks (she averaged 1.8 per game over her high school career) and points in a single game (43), and is second in three more, including career points (1,923).

She also won a gold medal with Team USA in the U18 3x3 FIBA World Cup in the fall of 2021 and started the McDonald's All-American game last month, scoring two points as to help the East beat the West team 95-75. She was the first girl from Fort Wayne to be invited to play in the game.

“When you step across those lines to play basketball, you have to play your game, and know that you're putting this jersey on for your family and yourself,” Patterson said on the day she won the Miss Basketball award, explaining how she's handled the scrutiny that comes from being one of the best high school basketball players in the country.

Loyer, who arrived at Homestead ahead of his junior year when his family moved from Clarkston, Michigan, averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. He scored 1,360 points in his Homestead career (he finished with 2,163 including his freshman and sophomore years at Clarkston) and became the fastest to 1,000 points, doing so in just 40 Spartans games. Loyer set the single-game scoring record with 50 points against Marion in December 2020. That was part of a remarkable 2020-21 season for the Spartans, who went undefeated in the regular season and fell to Carmel in the regional semifinals.

The Spartans won a second straight sectional title this year but again fell in the regional semifinals, this time to Westfield. In all, the Spartans went 47-7 in Loyer's two years.

Loyer, who shot 37% from 3-point range his senior season, won the national 3-point contest as part of the 2022 High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships in New Orleans in March.

“I was playing with confidence. My teammates, my coaches put the confidence in me to go out there and play and get wins,” Loyer said on the day he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Indiana. “It was them trusting me and me trusting to go out there and play every night.”

