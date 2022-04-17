Woodson credits track success

During a break in the action at the 69th North Side Relays, honorary referee Rod Woodson told the crowd his training as a track star laid the ground work of his NFL Hall of Fame career as a defensive back.

The Snider graduate and two-sport star for Purdue, who describes track as his “first love,” reminded athletes and parents that “the only way to be fast is to run fast, and the only way to run fast is be on the track.”

“What I love about track is that it's a team sport in one capacity, but there are nine lanes for a reason, you get to compete against your own teammates,” Woodson said. “If I hadn't run track, I'm not sure how great I would've been as a football player, because I never would've been at my fastest.”

On Saturday, Homestead athletes such as Jacob Martin got to enjoy that special mix of team and personal success: The Spartans won the team title with 123 points, and the sophomore shared the high-point hurdler award after finishing second in the 110 hurdles Section A race in 15.95 seconds and winning the 300 hurdles A race in 41.31. The Spartans also claimed victory in the 4x800 Relay A in 8:28.76, swept both sections of the pole vault as Eli Griffin won with a clearance of 12 feet and Hudson Graf won the other with a mark of 12 feet, 7 inches, and won high jump B as Ethan Widenhoefer jumped 5 feet, 10 inches.

“I was really excited about that, I did not expect that, such a big meet like this,” Martin said of Homestead coming out on top in a field of 16 teams. “It's a huge deal for us, especially so early in the season.”

Concord finished second with 120 points and Columbia City was third with 117.5. The Eagles were led by distance high-point man Austin Hall, who won the 3,200-meter run A, the first race of the day, in 9:24.92, and the 1,600 A in 4:27.07, beating Concord's Anthony Roberts by just 0.60 of a second. The Columbia City distance crew completed the 1,600 sweep when Seth Mills won the B race in 4:34.50 and added eight more points in the 3,200 B with a second-place finish by Marcus Ridge in 10:20.58. The Eagles also placed second in the 4x800 A in 8:33.59 and the distance medley B in 11:15.25, trailing the Goshen distance medley by just 0.15 of a second. Ethan Sievers finished second in the long jump B with a leap of 18-8.25.

Carroll, last year's champ, was fourth with 108.5 points, nabbing wins in the 4x400 A (3:30.72) and the discus B section, won by Patrick Wargo with a mark of 136-3.

Leo placed fifth with 100.5 points, led by David Slick, who won the 100-meter dash A in 10.87 and Gabe Steenman, who won 300 hurdles B with a time of 43.18. The Lions also won the 4x100 A (44.36) and the 800-meter sprint medley A (1:38.26).

Angola's Alex Meyer claimed two victories, winning the high jump A with a clearance of 6-foot-3 and the long jump A with a mark of 21-8.5. Fellow Hornet Rylan Gebhart won shot put B with a throw of 44-5.

North Side's Jordan King won the shot put A at 52-0.5.

Four other local schools won relays: Snider finished first in the 4x100 B in 43.93, Huntington North won the 4x200 A in 1:35.42, Northrop won 4x800 B in 8:44.40, and East Noble won distance medley A in 11:35.11.

Woodson, who won four individual state titles (two each in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), still shares the North Side Relays 100-meter dash meet record of 10.5, set in 1983 (North Central's Lars Tate ran the same time a year later). During the meet, North Side athletic director Andrew Klein announced that the hand-held timer 100 dash and 110 hurdles records will be retired in favor of times recorded by the more-accurate Fully Automatic Timing, which has been in place since 2002. Woodson and the other record sharers will continue to be recognized for their performances, but the official 100 dash record is now 10.67, run by Northrop's Kesonn Lee in 2004, and the 110 hurdles record is now 14.17, run by Northrop's Charles Bailey in 2004.

vjacobsen@jg.net