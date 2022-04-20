Luers' QB credits his teammates

Bishop Luers senior Carson Clark was presented with the Euell Wilson trophy on Tuesday afternoon, four months after being announced as the award winner.

Clark was the sixth Luers player to win the Wilson Award, which has recognized an outstanding senior SAC football player each year since Wilson, an All-American at Bishop Dwenger, died in 1992 at the age of 19.

Wilson's parents, Shirley and Chris Woods, were on hand at Luers to help present the trophy.

“It's a great honor to represent the Wilson family, I know how much it means to you, and it means a lot to me, too,” Clark said. “It was a really special season, we gave it our all. Some stuff doesn't go the way you want it to, but if you give it 100% effort, you'll look back at your high school career with your teammates, and you can say that you'll have people that you'll be friends with for the rest of your life.”

Several of those friends and senior classmates were in attendance Tuesday afternoon.

“I invited them. They weren't even supposed to come. I was just like, you might as well come and be here because they got me to where I was. I just stood back there and threw the ball,” Clark said. “All of us contributed to the success we had, all the wins and all the fun times.”

Clark was the quarterback for the 2020 Class 2A state finalist Knights and this past season became the SAC's all-time leader in passing yards with 7,082, passing his own quarterback coach, James Knapke. Clark completed 191 of 284 passes (67.3%) for 2,912 yards this past season, throwing 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions as the Knights claimed a share of the SAC title and lost to Eastside in the sectional finals. He finished his career with 72 touchdowns.

Since being announced as the Wilson winner in December, Clark has committed and signed with Western Illinois. Clark said that he had been in contact with University of Indianapolis quarterbacks coach Quinn Schafer – a Luers grad – and when Schafer moved to Western Illinois, Clark texted him and asked if the Leathernecks would be a good fit.

“He said, yeah, I think it would be. You might as well come on a visit,” Clark recounted. “I went on a visit with my dad, and I really liked it. The coaches really respected me. I didn't have a lot of opportunities with schools, but it was a good fit on campus and everything, and that's the main thing.”

Clark said he was encouraged by the fact that the Western Illinois offense is similar to that of Luers, which should make it easier for Clark, a pro-style quarterback, to adjust to the college game.

Clark is preparing for Western Illinois camp, but he's also enjoying his final few months of high school, including playing with the Luers golf team.

“It gets quicker by the day. Especially when football is over, you have so much time to do other stuff. I'm obviously doing quarterback training and all that stuff. I'm even playing golf now for Luers, it's just a fun thing to do,” Clark said. “You really get to take it all in. You have to finish strong with your grades, and then you're off to college, just like that.”

